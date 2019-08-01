Iskra Lawrence Displays Her Derriere In A Pink Strappy Swimsuit

Body positivity model Iskra Lawrence has delighted fans once again by posting a new swimsuit shot to Instagram where the blonde beauty proudly showcases her cellulite. Lawrence has been fighting for body acceptance, and this is just the latest post in support of her cause.

Iskra first started on the journey of body positivity after she was dropped by her modeling agency during her teen years when she started growing curves as she entered puberty. As a result, Iskra developed an eating disorder. However, the model has since overcome her body insecurities, and hopes that no other girls — or boys — will feel the same discontent with their bodies.

In addition to being an ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association, she also hosts numerous discussions like last Sunday’s Real Talk: Body Confidence event at the Aerie store in the Mall of America. The plus-size model also broke barriers in the industry as the face of Aerie and currently boasts 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

In her most recent picture, Iskra is not afraid to show her body’s imperfections, and even uses the hashtag #celluLIT, a pun on the popular positive expression “lit.”

In the double-photo update, Iskra dons a Barbie-pink swimsuit that features a number of straps up the back. Her hair is styled into two French braids, and she wears no other accessories, save a blue wristband. Taken at Mountain Creek Water Park, the background shows lush greenery, and Iskra even stands next to a tree trunk.

In the first picture, Iskra is posed with her back to the camera and with her arms joyfully spread out in the air. In the second picture, Iskra is still facing away from the camera, giving viewers a good look at her ample derriere, but is laughing in a sweet pose.

In the caption, Iskra urged her followers to remember that they are each “enough.” The picture earned nearly 225,000 likes and over 1,650 comments.

“Beautiful inside and out. Thanks for advocating for real bodies and self love. Your message is so powerful,” wrote a fan, using red heart, fire, and prayer hands emoji.

“Never stop being you, you’re amazing!!” echoed another, using a star emoji.

Another fan mentioned how inspiring it was seeing Iskra’s untouched photos.

“This is really helping me not to depend on using makeup…I’m really grateful for this. Love you,” she wrote with the pink heart emoji.

However, Iskra’s Instagram updates were not purely about body advocacy. The British beauty also posted an Instagram Story that showed her having fun while going down a waterslide while at the park.