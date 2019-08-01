Jed Wyatt’s Ex-Girlfriend, Haley Stevens, Responds To Hannah Brown’s Message To Her

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for season 15 of The Bachelorette.

Hannah Brown’ s season of The Bachelorette came to an explosive end with the confirmation that the man she chose, Jed Wyatt, had a girlfriend, Haley Stevens, while he was on the show. The story emerged in the press via a People Magazine article in which Haley explained that she was with Jed right before he left for The Bachelorette. She shared pictures and text messages with People to prove that they were more than just a casual fling.

Hannah B, as she’s popularly known, later broke up with Jed after confronting him about the article. She has since sent a message of solidarity to Haley.

“I’ve been in a similar situation in the past before,” Hannah said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “From this, I hope she’s learned a lot just like I have and she knows her worth and what she deserves. And I hope that she can find someone that truly makes her happy one day, too.”

Haley responded with her own message of support for Hannah.

“I wish [her] all the happiness, all the best things to come out of this,” she said to ET. “I have most definitely learned from every moment of this and I know she has too, so that’s incredible.”

The singer/songwriter also said that her “biggest regret” in this entire situation was that it broke Hannah’s heart and robbed her of the love story that she deserved.

“My being sort of the other woman in this is what caused her heartbreak at the end of this thing that was supposed to be so incredible for her,” she said.

But as the Inquisitr previously noted Hannah’s Bachelorette journey might be over but there’s still a chance that she’ll have a relationship with one of the show’s contestants. Her most recent Instagram post is a photo from the show in which she and first runner-up Tyler Cameron are riding on horseback. In the background, there’s a billboard that asks, “What’s Next?”

Despite the tearful reunion with Jed, the season finale ended with Hannah asking Tyler out on a date. Tyler eagerly accepted so fans are holding on to hope that there’s a “happily ever after” in store for them in the future.

As for Jed Wyatt, it’s hard to imagine how he plans to build a music career after this debacle. E! News reports that he has allegedly been liking social media comments that aren’t flattering to Hannah so it’s unclear whether he’s truly sorry about what happened.