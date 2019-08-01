Alexis Ren Exposes Chest In Steamy Pics & Instagram Fans Can’t Get Enough

Alexis Ren made an exciting announcement on her Instagram page today, as she revealed that she is gracing the covers of Modeliste Magazine’s August issue. She shared photos of the cover, along with a sneak peek of what’s inside.

The cover showed Alexis going topless under an elaborate, beaded jacket. She sported tiny black spandex shorts, which were accessorized with a chain belt. She faced the camera straight on with a sultry look. Alexis placed her hands on her head, as she wore her hair down in loose waves. The model popped her left hip back, and thanks to the small nature of the jacket, left her chest exposed.

In addition, a second photo revealed an entirely different vibe. Ren wore a businesswoman’s suit, except she didn’t wear anything under the top. She left the jacket unbuttoned as she lounged on a white couch. She spread her legs slightly, and she held lip gloss in her hands.

And that’s not to mention the third photo, which showed Alexis going completely topless. She held a white snake in her right hand, as the creature slithered around her neck. The model placed her left hand over her chest to censor the shot, and only sported a metallic skirt. The model previously shared sneak peeks of the photoshoot with the snake with her Instagram fans via her Stories.

The photos elicited an overwhelmingly positive response from Alexis’ fans. Even the photographer, Cibelle Levi, couldn’t resist leaving a comment.

“Live in my lens forever thanks,” they said, finishing their comment with a turtle emoji.

Other fans were curious about the photoshoot.

“My best friend is so beautiful I’m going to die. Did y’all tape down the jacket or did nip slips just happen i need to know,” she asked.

Of course, there was plenty of love being sent Alexis’ way.

“You’re the cover of my heart,” declared a follower.

“Insane! You go girl!” exclaimed another.

There were plenty of fans that seemed at a loss for words, but still left a comment anyway.

“Oooo boy o boy o boy!!!!” said a fan.

“PPPFFFFFFF,” responded another follower.

This series of photos was only the third time in around two months that Alexis shared topless posts on her Instagram page. So that might account for the huge outpouring of attention. Her most recent topless posts were from July 20, but they were heavily censored, and only gave fans a chance to imagine what she looked like as she posed behind a chair.