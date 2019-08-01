Kourtney Kardashian Knocks Instagram Dead In Bronze Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian is packing a punch these days. The 40-year-old has been braving the paparazzi lens all week on a high-profile Corsica, France vacation, although the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been happy to share snaps of her sun-drenched travels over on her social media.

It looks like Kourtney’s followers have been given a new image.

On Thursday, the Poosh CEO took to her Instagram Stories. Her photo showed fans a carefree and windswept moment with 10-year-old son Mason. Kourtney and her boy had been photographed leaning against an old stone wall backing onto jaw-dropping cliffs and ocean waters. Fans were likely making a beeline for the individuals in the foreground, though.

Kourtney was wowing in a summery look that definitely flaunted her famous body. The mother of three had her curves on show via a tiny, one-shouldered bikini top in deep bronze shades. Kourtney paired her top with a mini skirt – the star was, after all, in somewhat of a street setting. Kourtney had been photographed full length with the camera taking in her slim and shapely legs, super-flat stomach, and all-around golden tan.

Mason likewise proved stylish, but his white T-shirt and red shorts were more casual-looking. Although Kourtney and Mason weren’t looking at one another, the image gave a warm family feel.

It’s been bikinis galore from Kourtney this week. In addition to the floral-print bikini posted to the star’s Instagram on Wednesday, fans have been seeing the star in various swimwear getups via paparazzi images. Kourtney has been photographed rocking yellow swimwear as well as gold-colored looks. Fans would likely argue that all photos have showed off this mother’s killer body.

Frolic around she may, but Kourtney comes as a hard worker. April saw Kourtney launch her Poosh lifestyle brand. The female-geared website that offers topic-wide blog posts and product recommendations has mostly proven well-received so far. It also retails its own range of collagen-based products.

Kourtney has mentioned her motherhood status over on Poosh‘s website — the company profile comes with a statement straight from its founder.

“People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living.”

It looks like Kourtney is going places. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram. Those keen to see more Poosh content should follow the brand’s social media accounts.