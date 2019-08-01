WWE Rumors: Goldberg Returning For A Huge Match At ‘SummerSlam’ And His Opponent Is Already Set

Even after the horrible match in June, WWE wants 'The Man' back in the ring.

Back in June, Bill Goldberg returned to the ring for the first time in years for a first-time-ever match-up against The Undertaker. The match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia ended up being a bit of a disaster, and some rumors have said that Goldberg and the promotion aren’t even on speaking terms. Well, it appears as if the air has been cleared and things are better as the former world champion is apparently returning again and this time for a match at SummerSlam.

When Goldberg faced off against The Undertaker, no one was expecting a five-star classic match, but they knew the spectacle was going to be huge. Unfortunately, Goldberg suffered an injury in the middle of the bout, and it turned into a huge cluster of a mess that no one was happy about.

Some reports have said that Goldberg and WWE aren’t even speaking to one another, but things have changed. If the rumors are true, Goldberg will return at SummerSlam and take on Dolph Ziggler in a match which will settle a huge score and some grudges.

Many fans may be confused about this as Ziggler was recently announced as having a match against The Miz at SummerSlam, but that appears to be a “red herring.” When it all comes down to it, all backstage signs are pointing to Goldberg vs. Ziggler happening instead.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, the storyline goes that Ziggler has made a lot of people “mad.” Ziggler has made derogatory comments about Goldberg and Mick Foley while even recently attacking Shawn Michaels, which led to Miz and Seth Rollins wanting retribution for the legend.

That attack on Michaels set up the match with Rollins on Monday Night Raw and the match against The Miz at SummerSlam. It appears as if WWE is simply fooling the fans and trying to keep the big surprise of Goldberg’s return a true secret to make for an even bigger shock.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently called people “idiots” for reporting that Goldberg would be wrestling at SummerSlam. Not long after that report, he received a phone call from a source in WWE who confirmed that the legend would indeed be coming back.

“So, thank you to these idiots because I got a call from someone in WWE who was talking to me about ‘How did you know it was Bill Goldberg?’ They didn’t realize that I said I didn’t know because all these people had said that, but I never said it in the first place. So, in fact, it is Bill Goldberg, and that’s how I found out. Isn’t that wonderful?”

After Goldberg’s match against The Undertaker and the disaster it was, everyone wanted him to be able to make up for it. The man himself said that he did not want that to be the way he was remembered, and he hoped to have another chance someday. It appears as if WWE wanted to give him that chance soon, and he’ll be facing Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam in less than two weeks.