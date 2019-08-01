Donald Trump Jr. Roasted On Twitter After Joking Comedy Central Should Host Next Round Of Democratic Debates

Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, is known for being bold and controversial in what he posts on social media. He never hesitates to support his father along with his dad’s administrative agenda, and he rarely passes by an opportunity to try to get in a dig at those on the left. He got a bit snarky during Thursday night’s Democratic Debates, but it looks like he also got a lot of pushback in response.

During Thursday’s debates, hosted by CNN, Don Jr. tweeted that Comedy Central should be given the opportunity to host the next round of debates. His intent was surely to say that the Democratic battle that was airing Thursday night was a joke, but it didn’t take long for plenty of people across Twitter to hit back with jokes of their own.

The responses to Trump’s tweet were filled with plenty of references to the president’s alleged misdeeds as well as to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Posts joked about the numerous Trump bankruptcies and snarky quips about Russia and the recent racially-charged comments by the president were common.

“The presidential debates (if daddy doesnt chicken out) need to be held as part of #SharkWeek 2020 because @SenWarren or @SenKamalaHarris are going to chew up daddy and leave him trying to swim in the swamp with no arms.”

Comedy Central should really be the host of the next round of these debates. #DemDebate — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 1, 2019

“Turn Sesame Street back on. It’s much more your speed. Also they could teach you something about morality.”

Trump Jr. has 3.73 million followers on Twitter, and it looks like plenty of the administration’s supporters loved this debate-related post. In about 15 hours it received 25,000 likes and was retweeted nearly 5,000 times. It also has received more than 3,500 responses, and that is where it would seem Don Jr. was pretty thoroughly roasted.

“Your dad boycotted the White House Correspondents Dinner because jokes hurt his tiny ego. Maybe Comedy Central isn’t the best idea, Traitor Tot.”

Nah, last time there was a joke at a debate it became president. https://t.co/7glq9lfUwS — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) August 1, 2019

Despite all of the harsh responses, it doesn’t look as if the president’s son was too bothered by any of the pushback. Don Jr. seemingly retweeted his original tweet on Thursday morning and the clap backs continued to pile up. Even Comedy Central got in on this one, using their network’s Twitter page to poke fun at the Trump family.

The word is that Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle will be prominent in President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign efforts. Those who follow the president’s son know that Don Jr. doesn’t hold back, in person or via social media, and this latest debate-related tweet is just the latest example of his willingness and determination to go big in what he says.