Julianne Hough Poses Completely Naked In NSFW ‘Women’s Health’ Cover And Fans’ Jaws Are Dropping To The Floor

Julianne Hough is quite literally leaving nothing to the imagination in her latest stunning Instagram post.

As fans know, Hough regularly floods her account with bikini-clad photos, workout videos, and just about everything else. The fitness enthusiast regularly flaunts her incredible figure that she has worked so hard to achieve. In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of fans on Instagram, Hough posted a photo of her Women’s Health magazine cover and her fans are absolutely floored.

In the gorgeous photo, Hough leaps in the air, putting one leg up in front of her and the other bent and behind her. She uses one arm to cover her bare chest and the other is held high up in the sky. The former Dancing With the Stars judge appears to be makeup-free in the photo, letting her true beauty and flawless face shine through. Hough’s hair also flies up above her in the fun-filled action shot.

In the caption of the image, Hough tells fans that this is only the beginning and she is going to share her transformational journey with fans — something that she did spiritually, mentally, and physically. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the blonde bombshell a ton of attention from fans with over 164,000 likes and 1,500 comments in just a few short hours.

P.S. You can grab all five(!) September covers starring @juliannehough on stands August 13! pic.twitter.com/Yhnmj9NRmD — Women's Health (@WomensHealthMag) August 1, 2019

Some followers commented on the photo to gush over Julianne’s stellar figure while countless others applauded her for being so confident. A few others had no words and opted to comment with flame and heart-eye emoji instead.

“Wow! Just picking my jaw off the floor. This was an amazing choice im not really one for women getting naked for the sake of it but this photo is really empowering and screams self confidence #bodygoals,” one follower raved.

“Wow!!! This is powerful and beautiful at the same time,” another chimed in.

“No words! Just admiration. It’s ALLLLLL happening,” another gushed with a series of emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hough will grace the cover of Women’s Health for their September issue. In the tell-all interview, Hough dished on the journey that she has been on over the past year as well as her relationship with husband Brooks Laich. In addition, she dropped a bombshell in the interview, confessing to fans that she isn’t straight just because she’s with a man.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.'”

Julianne says that she felt comfortable talking to her husband about it and she now has no fear in voicing her feelings and being open and honest.