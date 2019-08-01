‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Cole DeBoer Just Honored Chelsea Houska In The Sweetest Way

Teen Mom 2 star Cole DeBoer just honored his wife Chelsea Houska in the sweetest way imaginable. The reality star recalled one of the most important days of his life in a permanent way on Instagram, and fans were delighted at his declaration of love.

Cole debuted a new tattoo where he had the artist permanently ink on his arm a photo depicting his proposal to Chelsea while her daughter Aubree looked on. He noted in the photo’s caption that he was thrilled with the new tattoo and fans couldn’t agree more, calling the new ink “perfect,” “romantic,” “bada**,” and “sweet.”

It was 2015 when Cole dropped to one knee in a wooded area and asked Chelsea to be his wife. The Teen Mom 2 star showed off several romantic photos from the moment that changed her life to Instagram shortly after it occurred, and the proposal was also seen on the series.

At the time, Aubree declared that the couple was “icky” on the series, but soon warmed up to Cole and the fact that he loved her so dearly. Us Weekly reported Chelsea couldn’t contain her excitement about being married to the love of her life. The two met at a gas station in 2014 where she admitted she was shy about speaking to Cole upon seeing him and the two parted ways without saying a word, although it was clear to both at the time they felt a strong connection. It wasn’t until Cole contacted Chelsea on social media that the two connected for the first time, reported Us Weekly.

Chelsea called Cole’s proposal “incredibly romantic,” noting that Cole brought her to a special spot in the woods where he had photos lining the tree of himself, Chelsea, and Aubree as a family.

“Cole asked Aubree if it was okay if he married her mommy,” Houska said in a statement to MTV. “She immediately said yes, was extremely excited, and gave him a big hug. I am unbelievably excited, and it feels good to finally have my family that I have always wanted.”

Loading...

In July 2016, the twosome announced they were expecting their first child together, and in January of the following year, the couple welcomed a son named Watson to their family. In August 2018, Chelsea gave birth to the couple’s second child together, Layne, reported OK! Magazine.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the couple just welcomed a new addition to their family of five via a stray cat they adopted who was found roaming around on their property.

Chelsea was introduced to reality television viewers on the second season of the MTV series 16 and Pregnant. At the time, she was involved in a relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, the father of her daughter Aubree.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV.