Ariel Winter Shows Off Staggering 30-Pound Weight Loss In Nothing But A Skimpy T-Shirt

Ariel Winter is looking sensational these days. The Modern Family actress has made major headlines for shedding weight — as The Inquisitr has previously reported, the star has lost 30 pounds.

Ariel didn’t seem out to showcase her weight loss in her most recent Instagram update, but it was definitely visible. The 21-year-old took to the platform for an update celebrating actor and co-star Rico Rodriguez’s birthday. Ariel’s update showed various photos of the ABC stars together, although the opening photo just showed Rico.

A quick swipe to the right showed the pair posing together. Here, Rico was standing on the left with his co-star to his right. The duo twinned in matching T-shirts and appeared to highlight the situation by pointing to their shirts. While Rico had opted for a pair of tan shorts, Ariel seemed to have gone a little skimpier. The star appeared in nothing but her loose tee with the camera taking in her slim and shapely legs.

A lengthy caption from Ariel sent Rico best wishes for his special day with a reminder that she’ll always be there to “support” him.

The update hasn’t gone unnoticed. It had racked up over 142,000 likes within 11 hours of going live. A celebrity like came in from actress and America’s Got Talent Judge Gabrielle Union.

While celebrity weight loss often comes with diet reveals and details of grueling workouts, Ariel’s weight loss headlines have shown a different story. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the actress has put her whittling weight down to changing her anti-depressant medication.

“For years I had been on antidepressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ariel does, however, have her eye on all things health and fitness with regular workouts.

Ariel joins other celebrities who have made headlines for shedding the pounds. Khloe Kardashian has risen to become somewhat of a fitness icon following years of battling her weight. The 35-year-old now fronts a weight loss-centric show with fans watching Khloe help others lose weight on Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. Singer Mariah Carey has also fronted media outlets for slimming down. Joining the list are singer Jennifer Hudson, reality star Mama June, and music mogul Simon Cowell.

