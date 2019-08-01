Anastasia Karanikolaou’s Latest Bikini Pic In Greece Has Fans Wondering If She’s Real

Anastasia Karanikolaou is living her best life in Greece, where she has mainly been hitting the beach and improving her already glorious tan.

Kylie Jenner’s best friend showed her 5.4 million Instagram followers what she has been up during her vacation in Mykonos, and it is probably better than what everyone else is doing. Stassie showed off her insane bikini body in a tiny leopard print two-piece as she lounged on a beach chair. In the new photo, which she shared to her page on Wednesday, she is seen closing her eyes while resting on the chair, clearly working on her golden tan.

She laid slightly sideways, flaunting not only her fantastic hourglass physique and flat stomach, but also her curvy bottom and toned legs. Stassie appeared to be wearing either none or very little makeup, and she had her long blonde locks up in a messy bun. She tagged Los Angeles swimwear brand Kasakai in the candid photo, which suggests they were behind her skimpy beach look.

According to her caption, that was the 22-year-old’s last day on the Greek island, where many celebrities have flocked to over the summer. She recently said on Instagram that she would be spending a month in Europe, and it appears that the next stop is yet another party island — Ibiza.

Stassie has spent the last few days in Mykonos with some of her gal pals, including Victoria Villarroell, Sofia Villarroell, and Kelsey Calemine (Victoria was also one of the lucky ones to get invited to Kylie’s recent girls trip to the Turks and Caicos, along with Stassie, Sofia Richie, Draya Michele, among others.) The girls appeared to have enjoyed some great food, strolls along the touristy island’s iconic white and blue streets, jaw-dropping sunsets, as well as plenty of lounging by the pool or on the beach.

Stassie’s fans clearly approved of the new bikini photo, which racked up about half a million likes and over 1,100 comments in just a day. One person even took to the comment section to wonder, “Are you even real?” (along with a few fire emojis), a question that many agreed with by hitting the like button. “I need me a gf like you,” one online user wrote, while someone else jokingly chimed in, “Why don’t I look like this on the beach.”

Another fan appeared a little confused as to what Stassie actually does for a living, asking, “What do you even do?” While many don’t understand the reality of being an influencer, the model is certainly enjoying the fruits of her labor.