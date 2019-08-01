Hailey Baldwin Packs On The PDA With Husband Justin Bieber In Tokyo

The couple looks totally in love while in Japan.

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, seem to be still in the honeymoon stage while on their trip in Tokyo. The model flew overseas to promote BareMinerals at a launch party and her supportive husband accompanied her to Japan, reports Elle.

The beautiful blonde decided to snap a romantic pic on a Tokyo street. In the artistic photo, the couple passionately locks lips. Hailey places her hands on Justin’s face, her stunning wedding ring on full display.

The couple looks casual and cool. Hailey rocks a white tank top and gold hoops, while her husband dons an oversized T-shirt from his clothing line, House of Drew, and a baseball hat. In the post’s second image, Justin wears a black mouth mask.

Fans were floored by the PDA packed photo.

“Couple of the century,” one commenter wrote.

“Fave couple ever,” another agreed.

“You two are so goals woah love you so much,” a different fan chimed in.

The romantic post already has over 1.5 million likes.

Justin also shared a snap of the trip on his Instagram. In the car selfie, Hailey leans into her man, holding onto his hand. The gorgeous model looks amazing in minimal makeup. Her long blonde hair is tied back into a high ponytail. She has on a beige tube top and green baseball shorts. Justin is wearing the same House of Drew shirt. In the image, the couple subtly shows off their matching watches.

“Go best friend that’s my best friend,” Justin wrote in the caption.

Justin’s dedicated fans were in full support of the sweet snap.

“Happy for you BRO,” said a commenter.

“You guys should bless the world & make a baby already,” requested another.

Justin’s post has surpassed 5.5 million likes.

While in Tokyo, fans have spotted in the couple wearing matching black masks and roaming the Japanese city.

This isn’t the first time the young couple shared their love on social media.

In June, Justin shared an intimate pic of the couple cuddling in bed, noted Elle.

“My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them,” read the caption.

Hailey also posted a touching tribute to their relationship on Instagram.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more… life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together,” the 22-year-old wrote in celebration of their one-year engagement anniversary.