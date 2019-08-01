KamalaHarrisDestroyed Trends On Twitter After Debate Clash With Tulsi Gabbard

The hashtag #KamalaHarrisDestroyed is trending on Twitter in the United States.

As The Hill reports, the hashtag is a reference to the clash between California Senator Kamala Harris and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard. During the Democratic primary debate on Thursday, the two Democrats clashed over Harris’ record as a prosecutor, with Gabbard ripping into her colleague.

“She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana,” Gabbard said of Harris.

“She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California.”

Harris did not refute or directly address Gabbard’s claims, arguing instead that her time as a prosecutor revealed to her how broken the American criminal justice system is.

Gabbard pushed back, suggesting that Harris could have made a difference, but simply refused to.

“And worse yet, in the case of those who were on death row, innocent people, you actually blocked evidence from being revealed that would have freed them until you were forced to do so,” she said.

Indeed, Harris’ background as a prosecutor has already been used against her. As Reason reported, in 2014, Harris — who now claims to be pro-legalization — laughed at a reporter for suggesting that marijuana should be legalized.

Opposition to marijuana legalization is merely the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Harris’ record. As The Inquisitr previously reported, although the candidate is now trying to distance herself from her prosecutor past, publications such as The New York Times, The Guardian, and HuffPost have written extensively about her record.

Most recently, The Intercept revealed that Harris refused to take on the Catholic Church while San Francisco district attorney, turning a blind eye to concerns raised by survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

As Gabbard pointed out, Harris upheld numerous wrongful conventions, advocated for the death penalty, and refused to embrace criminal justice reform. Furthermore, the California senator also waged a “war on truancy.”

She has since stated that she regrets championing such laws, however.

As The Hill notes, some of Harris’ most prominent supporters alleged without evidence that the hashtag is being promoted by Russian bots. Others took issue with that theory.

did the Russian Propaganda Machine™️ make kamala harris fight to “keep daniel larsen in prison on a 28-year-to-life sentence … even though his trial lawyer was incompetent and there was compelling evidence of his innocence” and worse? https://t.co/Jkh6POlyUR (@larabazelon) https://t.co/xPLuUxrRit — Current Affairs (@curaffairs) August 1, 2019

Gabbard appears to have benefited from the fiery exchange. As Newsweek reported, the Hawaii congresswoman was by far the most searched candidate on Google during the debate.

After the debate, Harris responded to Gabbard’s attack without addressing her record as a prosecutor. The California senator accused the former military veteran of being an “Assad apologist,” according to Mediaite.