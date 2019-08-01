Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Theo Destroys Kyle And Lola

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that everything is not coming up roses for Kyle and Lola as Theo works to tear down Kyle’s facade. Unfortunately for the wedding-bound couple, Theo may end up destroying their happy ending.

It seems that Summer (Hunter King) still ends up causing problems for Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) even if she’s not trying. Summer brings Theo (Tyler Johnson) to Kyle and Lola’s engagement party as her plus one, and chaos ensues. Kyle tries to kick Theo out immediately, but Lola insists he allow Theo to stay and celebrate their pending nuptials.

Theo actor Tyler Johnson recently previewed the bombshell storyline with CBS Soaps In Depth. It does not look like things will go well for Kyle and Lola after Theo drops some truth on the bride and groom to be.

Johnson reveals that Theo is passionate about many things, and one of his biggest passions is the truth.

“He’s most interested in the light that truth brings. He wants everything out in the open!” according to the actor.

Theo is hurt by the way Kyle has shut him out since his arrival in Genoa City. Plus, Theo sees a massive disconnect between the Kyle of New York and the Kyle he sees now. For Theo, Kyle hasn’t changed so much as he’s pretending to be something he is not for Lola’s sake, and Theo feels Kyle isn’t being his authentic self.

“He wants to see if he can get Kyle to crack, to break with the holier-than-thou persona he’s adopted since moving back to Genoa City.”

Theo knows Kyle well, and he knows some of the skeletons the Abbott has hidden inside his closet. Theo plans to push Kyle’s buttons to see if he can get his former friend to lose the facade he’s built around his life and become the real Kyle again.

“He has the best of mentions. He [just wants] certain things out in the open. The passion of his own convictions can sometimes lead to dramatic consequences!” Johnson said of Theo.

Of course, Kyle’s deep dark secret could end up sending Lola running for the hills. She already feels a bit unsure of Kyle, and she always has since she also realizes that he is dramatically different with her than he’s ever been in the rest of his life. Deep down, it seems that Lola feels Kyle’s recent behavior is too good to be true. It’s possible that Kyle and Lola will not make it down the aisle this summer.