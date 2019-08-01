Carrie Underwood’s Uber-Fit Post-Baby Body Sends Instagram Into A Frenzy

Carrie's showing off her post-baby body in a new workout video.

Carrie Underwood is showing off her super-fit body in a new workout video mere months after giving birth to her second child. The uber-fit mom of two showed off all her hard work getting back into shape after giving birth to her son Jacob Bryan back in January in a new promotional video shared to social media by her athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood.

The new Instagram clip that was shared online by the brand – which is available from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores – on August 1, showed the country music superstar rocking a number of different looks from her line as she powered through several different tough exercises.

Underwood had her athletic side on full display as she lifted weights, swung a kettlebell through her legs, threw a weighted ball in the air, jumped up onto a stool and even jogged up what appeared to be hundreds of steps inside a sports stadium.

The star – who’s also mom to 4-year-old Isaiah and, as The Inquisitr previously reported, recently showed off her insane body in a two-piece just 4 months after giving birth – flashed her seriously toned legs in several different pairs of skin-tight leggings as well as giving fans a look at her defined arms in the new clip.

In the caption, Calia by Carrie Underwood revealed that the talented “Cry Pretty” singer was modeling several new pieces from the range which will be made available soon.

Though it’s not clear exactly when the video was filmed, Carrie only gave birth to her second son – who she shares with husband Mike Fisher – on January 21, and it’s safe to say that fans were pretty much floored by her fit and toned physique mere months after welcoming her baby boy into the world.

“Wow carrie u never fail to inspire and motivate us,” one person commented on the clip, while another Instagram user wrote, “inspiration at its best!”

A third person then said, “You’re such a queen like how” with an emoji with two hearts for eyes.

Another commented on the workout video upload in all capitals, “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL IN THE WORLD.”

Underwood previously spoke out about how she got back into such incredible shape while speaking to Popsugar last month at an event in New York to promote her popular Calia range.

“I try to make the most of my time. I have changed my focus,” the star said, noting that she’s found it a little tougher to fit long workouts in now she’s a mom of two.

“Instead of just trying to get those external results that I wanted, my goals have changed. I want to be stronger, I want to live longer; those are the things that I want now other than just, ‘I want to fit into that,'” Carrie revealed, adding that her big secret to getting back into shape involves creating her own Tabata workouts.