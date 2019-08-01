Ana Cheri Rocks Barely-There String Bikini That Fires Up Her Fans

Ana Cheri knows just how to handle the heat of summer — by wearing a bikini. On Thursday, the brunette bombshell showcased her incredible body in a skimpy number that got plenty of attention from her fans.

In the shot, Cheri wore an orange two-piece number that showed plenty of her bronzed skin. Also on display was the beauty’s enviable body. The tiny bikini top barely covered her breasts and the bottoms covered just enough to keep her modest. Standing outside in front of summer foliage under the sun, Cheri looked amazing. She wore a full face of flawless makeup and accessorized the look with a black cowboy hat. Cheri closed her eyes and held her face to the sun and struck a sexy pose that left her fans stunned.

In the photo’s caption, Cheri said that the upcoming weekend was going to be hot, but her fans were quick to point out that she had already started heating things up with her sultry snap. Within 30 minutes of going live, the photo had amassed over 47,000 likes and 500 comments, which included hundreds of fire emoji.

It is not unusual for Cheri’s fans to get excited when she updates her Instagram account. This summer the stunner has posted dozens of photos of herself modeling bikinis, and her fans never seem to tire of her beauty. In fact, it seems as though they can’t seem to get enough. The fitness model appears to know what she is doing as she has managed to gain 12.4 million followers on the platform.

While Cheri does post a lot of snaps in which she is wearing a bathing suit, she is not just a pretty face. She also runs Cheri Fit, a company that sells fitness apparel for men and women. She often shares photos of the workout clothing she sells, and she looks just as fantastic in those shots as she does in any others.

Fans who don’t want to miss any of Cheri’s fantastic photos should follow her social media accounts.