‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Debuts Pricey New BMW On Twitter Amid Filming On Season 8

James Kennedy just splurged on a new car.

Amid production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, the DJ dropped at least $147,500 on a new flat black BMW i8, which he recently showed off on Twitter.

In his video, Kennedy’s new car was seen sitting in someone’s driveway as two men stood beside it.

Kennedy and his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, have been in production on the new season of Vanderpump Rules for the past several weeks and months ago, it was confirmed that Leviss had begun working at SUR Restaurant, where the series is based.

Although Leviss’ new job at the restaurant has been a clue to some that she will be appearing on Season 8 in a full-time role after previously being featured in a part-time role, Bravo TV has not yet announced any casting chances for the series.

While Leviss’ role on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 has yet to be confirmed, an insider weeks ago said that “several new cast members” had been added to the show for its upcoming episodes.

“The regular main cast has been told there will be several new cast members this season,” a source told Hollywood Life last month. “But, they’re being kept in the dark about who will actually be shown, so it’s stressful. Having said that, everyone is bringing their A-game. Jax even allowed James and Raquel to come to his birthday party this past weekend. Everyone was stunned to see them there after everything that has gone down.”

Bought a space-ship now I’m a space cadet ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aUOwJZ73OD — James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy) August 1, 2019

Kennedy and Leviss have been dating for the past few years and are currently living with one another in Los Angeles.

Around the time of Jax Taylor’s party weeks ago, Lala Kent and Ariana Madix were seen spending time with Dayna Kathan, who also works at SUR Restaurant, and a short time later, it was reported that she had joined the cast and quickly begun butting heads with Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright.

As fans may recall, Kathan was previously seen in an episode of the show’s seventh season last year as she spent time with the guys at the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood, where they were enjoying a boy’s night out.

During the episode, Kathan’s presence was an issue for Taylor’s then-fiance, Cartwright, who wasn’t happy to see that there were females in Taylor’s hotel room with him and his friends.

Kennedy, Leviss, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.