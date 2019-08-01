Savannah Chrisley’s Cleavage-Baring Throwback Is Causing A Frenzy On Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is sizzling in her latest Instagram update.

As fans know, the Chrisley Knows Best star has been putting on a sexy display for her 1,9 million Instagram followers in recent weeks — leaving almost nothing to the imagination. A few weeks ago, the blonde-haired beauty hit up Miami with a pal where the two flaunted their bikini bodies for the camera. Yesterday, the reality star took to her Instagram account once again, this time to show off her amazing figure in a more proper ensemble.

In the sexy new photo that was shared with her army of fans, Savannah throws it back to the ACM Awards. In the stunning shot, the 21-year-old can be seen posing for a photo in front of a white step and repeat, smiling big for the camera. Chrisley’s stunning body is the focal point of the photo and she leaves little to the imagination of fans in a black gown with sheer cutouts that show off her toned abs as well as ample amounts of cleavage. The long dress falls all the way down to the ground, flowing out while her assistant is photographed helping her with the long train.

The blonde bombshell wears a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. She accessorizes the look with a sparkly black clutch and a pair of gold hoop earrings. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Chrisley a ton of attention with over 115,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. Some followers commented on the image to let Chrisley know she looks incredible while countless others gushed over her amazing figure. A few others simply took to the post using heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji while a lot of fans asked how her strict father, Todd Chrisley, allowed her out of the house like that.

“Gorgeous can’t believe Todd let you out the house,” one follower commented on the post.

“That look is fire (not Todd approved I’m sure but NaNa probably said you were smokin’),” another follower raved with a series of heart-eye emoji. ‘

“I can’t believe your dad let you wear that!!! You look stunning!,” one more fan chimed in.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Savannah posed for a photo on a yacht in Miami. In the sexy shot, the two ladies put their heads together and smile big for the camera. Chrisley wears her short blonde locks slicked back and accessorizes the look with a plain gold necklace and a pair of huge black aviators while giving fans an eye full of cleavage in an electric blue bikini.

That particular post earned her over 64,000 likes as well as 170-plus comments.