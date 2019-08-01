Swimsuit-Clad Tiffany Trump Enjoys The Beach In Mallorca

Tiffany Trump just made the latest stop on her whirlwind European summer vacation — this time, in Mallorca, as seen in pictures obtained by The Daily Mail. The first daughter was enjoying her vacation time after completing her second year at Georgetown Law School.

The 25-year-old has been on numerous trips to Europe, helped in part by the fact that her boyfriend, billionaire Michael Boulos, currently lives in London. However, the recent Mallorca photos seemed to suggest that the current trip was a girls’ holiday, as Tiffany was spotted on the Spanish island with her mother, television presenter and model Marla Maples, and a friend.

The blonde beauty tried to go incognito by wear a straw hat and pink-tined Gucci sunglasses. For her beach attire, she donned a black and white tribal print one-piece bathing suit, and covered up with a classic black fringed sarong. As to accessories, she wore Cartier jewels, and decided to go for comfort with black Nike sneakers. Her hair was styled in trendy boho braids.

Her mother was fashionably attired as well, with a red one piece swimsuit with side cutouts that displayed her toned abs. She paired the look with white denim shorts, white sneakers, and a light blue backpack. Her hair was wet, suggesting that the California transplant had taken a dip in the ocean.

This is not the first beach vacation that Tiffany has taken this summer. Just a week ago, she spent some time on the popular island of Mykonos in Greece with boyfriend Michael Boulos, the heir to a Nigerian shipping company.

Tiffany Trump roars with laughter while watching her billionaire boyfriend jet skiing in Mykonos https://t.co/ftdrXcu0Af — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 26, 2019

While watching her boyfriend ride a jet ski, Tiffany wore a long multicolored kaftan with long sleeves and a “space cowboy” motif. She styled her long blonde lock in natural beachy waves that fell past her shoulders. She completed the look with an Yves Saint Laurent purse, Valentino espadrilles, and the same pink-tinted Gucci sunglasses.

The island likely holds a special spot for the couple, as it is allegedly where the pair met back in 2018. Giving credence to this theory, the lovebirds were spotted at Nammos Restaurant by the Sea on Psarou Beach, where the two had also been spotted last summer.

John Moore / Getty Images

The escape comes when Tiffany Trump is making headlines in the United States for not being apart of her father’s, President Donald Trump, reelection team. Though the Penn graduate had been to numerous events to support her father’s first run, she “is not expected to play any role in the campaign, apart from appearing at the occasional event” this time around, as reported by The Inquisitr.