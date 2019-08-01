WWE Rumors: ‘SummerSlam’ To Run For Six Hours, Advertised Match No Longer Happening

While it’s impossible to please every fan and subscriber, no one can accuse the WWE Network of a lack of content. With its abundance of old shows, exclusive specials, series and pay-per-views, the world’s largest wrestling company ensures that fans always have something new and exciting to watch. Sometimes for the better, other times for the worse.

One of the main drawbacks of the Network is that WWE pay-per-views can last for several hours — to the point of fatigue. This year’s WrestleMania lasted almost eight hours, which is almost double the time of an average wrestling pay-per-view. As noted by The Daily Mirror, fans reportedly feel “worn out” by the end of the company’s tentpole events, despite WWE’s best efforts to provide them with value for their hard-earned money.

The company isn’t changing their approach for this year’s SummerSlam either. Citing Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestleTalk reports that the summer-themed bash is expected to run for six hours. While that’s not quite as long as WrestleMania, it’s still a lot of hours of wrestling-watching to endure.

The report also notes that WWE wants SummerSlam to feel like a second WrestleMania, so it’s understandable why the company wants to stack the match card and give the majority of its roster a chance to shine.

At the same time, Cultaholic notes that this year’s pre-show will be one hour as opposed to the usual two for the marquee pay-per-views. The event will be long, but the company appears to be making efforts to get more bouts on the main show.

With Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins, Shane McMahon trying to end Kevin Owens’ WWE career, and a Hall of Famer returning to face Charlotte Flair, the card is shaping up nicely. And if that’s not enough to entice the WWE Universe, The Inquisitr recently shared the details of a huge stipulation match that’s set to take place.

I am the new face of Latinos!!! I will end with the legacy of #ReyMistero https://t.co/xU8Roj15uq — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) July 30, 2019

Fans tuning in to see Dolph Ziggler in action might be disappointed, though. In recent weeks, all the signs have pointed to a match against The Miz.

However, the ever-reliable Dave Meltzer recently took to Twitter to claim that the advertised match is a “red herring” and won’t take place at WWE’s biggest party of the summer.

That leaves Ziggler without a confirmed opponent for the big show. On a recent episode of SmackDown Live, he took aim at Shawn Michaels and Goldberg, so perhaps he’ll feature in a segment involving the Hall of Famers.