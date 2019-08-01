Leaked Pictures From Galaxy Note 10 Release Could Show The End Of The Headphone Jack Era Forever

The end of the headphone jack era is nigh, a new leak from the Galaxy Note 10 release shows.

As c|net reported, details that are coming out ahead of Samsung’s big release shows that the company is finally joining the rest of the pack by ditching the headphone jack.

“In new leaked images shared by Roland Quandt and SamMobile, its seems pretty clear Samsung is planning a 3.5mm headphone jack to USB-C dongle for its new Note 10 and 10+,” the report noted.

Apple had already led the pack by getting rid of the headphones, and the report noted that the Galaxy Note 10 dongle looks similar to the headphone adapter used on the iPhone and the Google Pixels. The leaked images show that Samsung has apparently moved on from the headphone era, with future devices from the tech giant likely to follow the mold of the Galaxy Note 10.

The report noted that it was still not clear if the dongle will be included with the Galaxy Note 10 or if Samsung will charge separately for it.

Apple faced considerable backlash for its 2016 decision to kill the headphone jack on the iPhone 7, as it had been part of the audio industry for more than 150 years, but it has since become widely accepted and become something of an industry standard. If it is true that the Galaxy Note 10 will include a dongle rather than a headphone jack, it would represent one of the last holdouts giving in to join the trend.

There have already been some other details about the Galaxy Note 10 released. As The Inquisitr reported, some details have hinted that it could come with a downgraded display. TechRadar noted that leaker Ishan Agarwal signaled that the the Galaxy Note 10’s basic specifications would include an upgraded dust and water resistance rating, ultra-fast wireless and wired charging support, and 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.5 aperture.

Galaxy Note 10 won't have a headphone jack, thanks to a hot dongle leak https://t.co/9T54heYfkr pic.twitter.com/NmvQ6fkrHI — Engadget (@engadget) August 1, 2019

Loading...

But there were some downsides as well, the TechRadar report noted. The leak indicated that the Galaxy Note 10 would have a Full HD+ resolution, which would actually be a downgrade from the QHD screens found from the other recent versions of the Samsung phablet.

“This would be a huge shift from Samsung, as it has packed a QHD resolution screen into every Note handset since 2014,” TechRadar wrote. “Its last phablet flagship that came with a Full HD display? The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 back in 2013.”

Those who want to find out all the details for the Galaxy Note 10 will have to wait a bit longer. The full release is expected to come at Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 7, c|net reported.