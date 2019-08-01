Michael Moore Says Only Michelle Obama Can Defeat Donald Trump In 2020

Michael Moore thinks that the current lineup of candidates running for president in 2020 isn’t strong enough to take out Donald Trump. But he knows someone who is -“and her last name rhymes with Obama.”

The filmmaker spoke with MSNBC about what he thinks it will take to get Trump out of the White House in the coming election. He believes that voting the president out will take more than just winning, noting that Hillary Clinton had 3 million more votes than Trump did in the 2016 election. Instead, whoever the Democratic nominee is, that person is going to have to “crush” the election.

“The only way to remove Trump is to crush Trump. And that’s the question that has to be asked, who can crush Trump? Who’s the street fighter?” he said.

He believes it’s the former first lady.

“Michelle Obama. Everybody watching this right now knows she is a beloved American and she would go in there and she would beat him,” Moore said.

What makes Obama so appealing is her presence and her popularity, he believes. He added that he thinks she wouldn’t be vulnerable to the typical attacks from Trump.

“She would beat him in the debates, he wouldn’t be able to bully her, he wouldn’t be able to nickname her,” he said. “She takes the stage and she’s so powerful and so good you just look at that and think of course she could win.”

It’s not that Moore doesn’t believe that a few of the current candidates aren’t strong enough to tackle Trump. He believes that former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, and Senator Bernie Sanders are all poised to take on the current president. But only Obama has what it takes to not just defeat him but to do it by such a wide margin that there would be no chance of Trump taking the election.

When the interviewer pointed out the major obstacle of the fact that Obama isn’t running, Moore said that someone should ask her if she will. He said he believes she would run if she was asked to.

Michelle Obama has been ranked as one of the most admired people in the world, along with Bill Gates, according to CNBC, but the former first lady has said that she has no interest in running for office. While she relishes being in a position of leadership, she said that she longs for a more normal life, according to Newsweek.