Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor Does A Handstand In Tiny Bikini In A Pool

Devon's booty-baring bikini has Lorena Rae blushing.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is once again proving just how multi-talented she is in a stunning new snap posted this week to the official Instagram account of her recently launched swimwear brand, Devon Windsor Swim. The eye-catching image shows Devon matching her fellow VS model Lorena Rae by modeling her polka-dot swimwear, all while showing off her impressive strength.

The fun water photo shows the model-turned-swimwear designer trying out a handstand while taking a big dip in a swimming pool as she rocked what appeared to be a navy-and-white polka dot bikini or cut-out swimsuit that left pretty little to the imagination.

The revealing swimwear gave followers a pretty close look at her booty in the thong bottoms as she showed off her strength in the water, while Lorena – who was holding onto Devon’s long and toned legs high in the air – jokingly covered her eyes and looked away while the model flashed the flesh for the camera.

In the caption, Devon Windsor Swim confirmed that Rae and Windsor’s matching swimwear look was made up of the Harper top, which is available from the brand’s online store, officially launched by the star last month.

Windsor has been modeling a number of different looks from her brand on social media lately.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, she had her fans’ jaws dropping in a tiny, patterned black-and-white bikini while also getting wet in the water.

Before that, The Inquisitr noted that the Victoria’s Secret model sent Instagram into meltdown mode with a number of other sizzling swimwear photos as she struck several poses alongside Monica Cima.

But when it comes to showing off so much skin, Devon has previously revealed that she didn’t get the amazing body she’s flashing on social media without putting in a lot of hard work behind the scenes.

Speaking to The New Potato during a 2016 interview, she admitted that her go-to workout is Pilates, while she also puts in the hours at the gym with her own personal trainer.

“I really love Pilates. It lengthens and strengthens without bulking the muscles. I also have a personal trainer that I love because he pushes me to work harder even when I don’t want too! [sic]” she said of her exercise routine.

Loading...

The star also shared some of her healthy eating tips with the outlet.

“When I make smoothies I use berries, acai, Greek yogurt and orange juice,” Windsor revealed of her clean diet.