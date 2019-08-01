Reese Witherspoon Keeps ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Co-Star Josh Lucas Guessing About Sequel

Reese Witherspoon’s involvement in a sequel to the smash film Sweet Home Alabama has kept her co-star Josh Lucas guessing. In a new interview, he revealed he would still be up for continuing their on-camera love story, but it’s up to Reese to give the final go-ahead.

Josh revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he is ready and waiting for the Oscar-winner to let him know when she wants to begin the process of a sequel to the beloved tale of Jake Perry and Melanie Smooter.

“I’m up for it. I know Reese’s said she is as well,” said the actor to a reporter from the daily entertainment news series. “The director [Andy Tennant] is absolutely up for it. I spoke to him about it a couple of times recently. So look, I throw it out to you, Reese. I think the person who’s the one to put it together is Reese, so I’m hoping,” he continued. “Who knows? She’s got a lot of irons in the fire, to say the least. Hopefully, this is one of them.”

The actor revealed that director Andy Tennant already has a script for the film, but that doesn’t mean the sequel is ready to be made. Josh explained that there is no rush for the film sequel, as the love story of Jake and Melanie is “timeless.”

Josh Lucas is all in for a #SweetHomeAlabama sequel! https://t.co/6ALO50Uayl — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 1, 2019

Back in 2016, Reese noted during a Facebook Live chat that she would participate in a Sweet Home Alabama sequel if given the opportunity. Entertainment Tonight reported in a story that the actress admitted to always “loving” the film.

“We are not making a sequel that I know of, but if Disney wants to call me, I would happily make a Sweet Home Alabama 2!”

The romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama was released in 2002. It starred Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas, Patrick Dempsey, Candice Bergen, Mary Kay Place, Fred Ward, Jean Smart, and Ethan Embry.

It tells the story of Melanie Smooter, who longed for a life outside of her small town in Alabama and away from the mundane existence she felt with husband and childhood love Jake Perry. She escaped to New York City where she became a successful fashion designer, changed her last name to Charmichael, and fell deeply in love with the son of the mayor of New York City. When he asked Melanie to be his bride she accepted, but first had to finalize her divorce from Jake. What ensued is a tale of love, loss, and realizing that the grass is not always greener in someone else’s backyard.

Sweet Home Alabama was a hit with movie fans and grossed almost $200 million worldwide at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.