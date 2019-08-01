WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Stops Superstars From Stealing From WWE Legends

Vince McMahon obviously wants his superstars to have their own style.

Professional wrestling is a sport that deals in innovation and creativity, but sometimes, there is only so much that can be done in regard to “new” moves. That is why there are some finishing maneuvers and signature moves from the past being seen today, but today’s superstars are going to have to find ways to be unique. Rumors are swirling that Vince McMahon is putting an end to his current talent roster taking moves from legends of the past.

In the last year or so, a number of different superstars have started using signature moves that are very familiar to old-school wrestling fans. Kevin Owens has been using the Stone Cold Stunner. Dolph Ziggler has broken out Sweet Chin Music. As reported by The Inquisitr, Ricochet even reached out to Chris Jericho to ask permission for use of the Codebreaker.

All of these finishing moves being seen on WWE television again is a nice touch of nostalgia, but it appears as if Vince simply isn’t having it. He wants them to use their own creativity and come up with moves on their own.

According to Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra, Vince is putting an end to today’s talent taking the moves of WWE Hall of Famers and legends.

According to a source in #WWE, Vince McMahon has put an end to talent taking the finishers of legends as of this morning. This is believed to be due to Dominik Dijakovic in NXT publicly asking @OfficialTAZ. Everyone currently using a legend finisher (eg KO) will keep them. — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) July 31, 2019

The situation that Shepard is talking about with Dominik Dijakovic is that the NXT superstar publicly reached out to former ECW/WWE star Taz about using the Tazmission. The young star actually asked Taz for permission publicly on Twitter and the ECW Original was honored to let him use his created submission hold.

It was a move that always brought about a huge pop when Taz locked it in out of nowhere.

Taz responded to some comments on Twitter and said that he “DID give him (Dijakovic) the nod with him using the Tazmission.”

The ECW legend went on to compliment the NXT superstar and speak highly of his “bright future.”

This public and open request by Dijakovic is what has led to Vince McMahon calling for an end to superstars using the finishing moves of legends. All of those who currently are using one will be able to continue, but it will stop from this point on.

Shepard did say, though, that there could be one more exception and it will likely be with Charlotte in her SummerSlam match with Trish Stratus.

Also as an exception, Charlotte may take the Stratusfaction as a special move used occasionally. https://t.co/09kl6qbdVR — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) July 31, 2019

WWE superstars using the finishing moves of legends and Hall of Famers is a great tribute and something that also connects directly with longtime fans. The only problem is that public requests and conversation about those moves is something that breaks apart Vince’s separated universe. It will be interesting to see if this rumor is true and if the new stars using old-school moves comes to an end.