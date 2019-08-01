Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Jordyn Woods Is ‘Profiting’ Off The ‘Heartache’ Following Cheating Sandal

Khloe Kardashian can’t help but feel like Jordyn Woods is taking advantage of the Revenge Body host’s heartbreak. Earlier this week, Cosmopolitan UK unveiled Woods’ September cover story, in which the 21-year-old entrepreneur discusses her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson and its aftermath. Reactions to the story from the Kardashian-Jenner clan haven’t quite been positive. According to one source, Khloe is a bit bothered by the fact that Jordyn is capitalizing on the pain she caused for the sake of her career.

“Khloe finds it hard to believe that Jordyn has no idea what she’s doing when it comes to using the scandal to promote her career, and especially when it comes to hanging out with the men in Khloe’s life,” a source told Hollywood Life.

As fans know, Jordyn recently made headlines when she was spotted looking cozy at a bar with Khloe’s ex, James Harden. She also recently starred as Rick Ross’ love interest in his “BIG TYME” music video. Ross is another one of Khloe’s exes.

The source continued on to say that Jordyn is “taking advantage” of the big scandal that “led to Khloe’s heartbreak.” While the 35-year-old Good American founder has reportedly moved on from the cheating incident to raise her 1-year-old daughter, True, the source added that Khloe wishes Jordyn would admit to profiting from the drama.

However, another source told the publication that a part of Khloe does actually respect the “hustle” that Jordyn is doing to further her career.

“Where do you think Jordyn learned that hustle?” the source added, implying that the businesswoman was inspired by Khloe herself.

Although Khloe no longer wants to be involved in the aftermath of the scandal, she reportedly now feels like she has to keep an eye on Jordyn. In the end, Khloe would allegedly like to have “the last laugh.”

Hollywood Life also heard from a third source who defended Jordyn’s new ventures following the scandal. She has had a tremendous year so far in terms of her career, including a second collaboration with Boohoo, a guest role on Freeform’s hit series Grown-ish, her appearance in Rick Ross’ music video, her Cosmo UK cover, and more. According to the source, the SECNDNTURE founder isn’t chasing these opportunities down — rather, they’re chasing her.

“People have been approaching Jordyn, not the other way around,” the source divulged. “Jordyn has no intention of hurting anyone but she also doesn’t believe she should turn down opportunities.”

While Jordyn does wish that she could make amends with her former friends, the source explained that she has already tried several times, and now she is just trying to move on.