Gwen Stefani Knocks Instagram Dead In ‘Harajuku’ Miniskirt & Killer Platform Stilettos

Gwen Stefani comes as more than just a singer and reality judge. The 49-year-old has been flying the flag for eccentric Japanese fashion for years, and the star’s song titles have even centered around the country’s trends with “Harajuku Girls.”

It looks like Gwen has plunged back into Harajuku style. The blonde updated her Instagram earlier today with a reminder that her partnership with retail giant Target is offering a “mini” version of “Harajuku” outfits geared toward fashion-forward kids. Fans can expect to see the items hitting shelves in September.

Gwen’s photo was showing her looking her usual knockout self. The singer had been photographed crouching down with a child model, and both Gwen and the toddler were outfitted in trendy and offbeat styles from the star’s range. Presumably, Gwen had been outfitted in an adult version.

Gwen was rocking a killer look. Her blue, black, and white miniskirt bore stylish stripes and frill details, and it came paired with a tight and long-sleeved top in pastel blues. A fun white collar and black hair bow added some pizzazz, although fans would likely argue that the ensemble didn’t need extra flourishes. Gwen’s super-long legs were covered with edgy and opaque white stockings leading to insanely high platform stilettos. The singer used her right hand to hold her little buddy while her left clutched a fun and colorful rucksack with a face and tie design.

A caption from Gwen announced the return of her “Harajuku Mini” range and encouraged fans to mark their calendars for its release date.

It looks like the update has knocked Instagram dead. It had racked up over 21,000 likes within just 25 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 420 fans into the post’s comments section.

Gwen’s fashion choices frequently make headlines. The star’s platinum-blonde hair and signature red lipstick may be her trademarks, but they come complete with an often eclectic wardrobe that will make it to style lists. Gwen has also opened up about her outfit choices. The singer spoke to Heidi Klum via In Style last year, with the model asking Gwen how she would define her current style.

“More feminine than ever before. It’s probably because I’m super in love and have a really manly man. I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy. Even in my 30s, I was a tomboy. I hardly ever carried a purse,” she said.

It looks like Gwen is carrying a purse these days. Fans wishing to see more of Gwen should follow her Instagram account.