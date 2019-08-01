Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Unfollow Everyone On Their Instagram Page, Bringing Following Count To Zero

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have 9.2 million followers on Instagram, but they aren't following anyone.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started their own Instagram account earlier this year to the delight of fans. They post on it rather frequently, detailing the charity organizations they are a part of and the work they are doing for other people. The Instagram page, which has the handle @sussexroyal, was the platform where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to debut their firstborn child’s name this past May. The child’s name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was revealed via their account two days after his birth. The Instagram page currently boasts 9.2 million followers. However, Markle and Prince Harry aren’t following anyone, according to E! News.

If you were one of the lucky few who was being followed on Instagram by the royal couple themselves, you are no longer. The couple recently unfollowed everyone, bringing their following count to zero. However, the couple did have a reason for this unexpected move. The Duke and Duchess just announced that they will be holding an Instagram campaign during the month of August. The campaign will be focused upon positive change and will draw attention to Instagram accounts that inspire others.

Since getting married, the couple has always made it clear that positivity and hope for the future is something they are very passionate about. In addition to raising awareness about human rights issues and working to protect the environment, the couple has met with world leaders and done their share to make the world a better place. Now they are hoping to inspire others to do the same, as they explained in their recent Instagram caption, which explained the campaign.

Nothing but respect to the royal couple that make BRF relevant in 2019. pic.twitter.com/lu1tC5vChU — Danielle_Sussex (@danielletheLady) July 31, 2019

“For the month of August we look to you for help. We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is…. Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large. Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow.”

The royal couple will be choosing 15 Instagram accounts to follow themselves by next Monday, thus those that want to be featured better add their page to the comment section as soon as possible. Already there have been over 23,000 comments on the post, each person offering their own suggestions of accounts to be featured.