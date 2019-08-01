Julianne Hough Opens Up About Her Sexuality: ‘I’m Not Straight’

America’s Got Talent judge and former Dancing with the Stars personality Julianne Hough is gracing the September cover of Women’s Health, and she is opening up like she never has before. Not only did Hough pose nude for the cover and the photo spread inside, but she is also sharing some deeply emotional and personal tidbits about her life.

Hough was tapped to be featured in the “Naked Strength” issue of Women’s Health. Julianne flaunts her insanely fit physique in this photoshoot, and she says that it’s helped shift her personal perspective on things. In fact, the AGT star says she walks around naked constantly now, and she loves it.

Julianne and husband Brooks Laich recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The two have been traveling throughout Africa in recent weeks and gush over one another on their social media pages regularly, but Hough acknowledges that there was a serious topic she faced recently that she feared would have a negative impact on her marriage.

Those who follow Hough on Instagram know that she’s been working through a major transformation in her life over the past year or so, evolving into a more confident, powerful woman who is deeply spiritual and reflective. Julianne says that as she was becoming a more authentic version of herself, she did worry that Brooks might not vibe with this new version of her.

Of course, fans of Julianne and Brooks have seen that the two seem to be closer now than ever before, and Hough says that their relationship is more intimate now. This deepening connection led to Hough revealing something potentially difficult to Laich, and now she’s revealing it to fans.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.'”

Hough details that she has felt safe to talk to Laich about this as she works through it herself.

“[T]here’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

According to a tweet from Women’s Health, Julianne is featured on the September cover in five different variations. Copies will be on newsstands beginning on August 13, and fans of the America’s Got Talent judge will definitely want to check out the photo spread and full article.

This past year has led Julianne Hough through an enormous and intense personal transformation, and it sounds as if she’s not done yet. Her revelation to husband Brooks Laich, and now the world, that she doesn’t consider herself to be a straight woman likely comes as a bit of a shocker. However, it’s clear that her fans love that she’s being bold and confident about who she is, and they cannot wait to see what comes next for her.