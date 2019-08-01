NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Trade DeMar DeRozan Or LaMarcus Aldridge For Kevin Love, ‘Bleacher Report’ Suggests

Despite finishing the 2018-19 NBA season as one of the worst NBA teams in the Eastern Conference, All-Star power forward Kevin Love hasn’t shown any sign that he is planning to follow the footsteps of other NBA superstars who left their respective teams to chase for an NBA championship title somewhere else. Since the 2019 NBA offseason started, the Cavaliers also made it clear to everyone in the league that they have no intention of making Love available on the trade market any time soon.

However, though both parties seem to agree with the idea of continuing their partnership for another season, rumors still continue to swirl around Kevin Love and his future with the Cavaliers. At this point in his NBA career, most people believe that Love will better off playing for a legitimate title contender than wasting his prime on a rebuilding team like the Cavaliers. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently created a list of ideal landing spots for the remaining trade candidates in the 2019 NBA offseason.

For Kevin Love, Hughes thinks that the San Antonio Spurs would be the perfect trade destination. Hughes believes that the Spurs are one of the few teams in the league that can maximize Love’s strengths and hide his weaknesses. The Spurs also have a high-functioning culture that is way better than what the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cavaliers have.

To acquire Kevin Love, Hughes suggested that the Spurs could offer a trade package centered on DeMar DeRozan or LaMarcus Aldridge to the Cavaliers.

“Love is about three years younger than LaMarcus Aldridge, and his more complete offensive game (passing is important, kids) seems ideally suited to a franchise that preaches team play. Of course, we should expect them to adapt to Love since these are the Spurs we’re talking about. San Antonio’s style has always shifted to suit its personnel, which would feel especially welcome to a player who spent several years struggling to fit in. We’re not concerned with formulating the particulars of a trade, but why wouldn’t Cleveland rather have Aldridge or DeMar DeRozan on the books (probably with a pick or two coming from the Spurs)?”

Kevin Love expected to withdraw from Team USA training camp, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/mazlX6bCzn — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) July 24, 2019

Kevin Love would be an incredible addition to the Spurs, giving them an All-Star caliber big man who has the ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc. Last season, the 30-year-old power forward averaged 17.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 38.5 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. Playing under one of the best coaches in the NBA history, Gregg Popovich, could help Love bring back the player that was once considered as the face of the Timberwolves’ franchise.

Meanwhile, the potential deal would allow the Cavaliers to trade Kevin Love for another superstar with a shorter contract. However, as of now, it is highly unlikely that the Cavaliers will trade Love just for the sake of getting his salary off their books. To further convince the Cavaliers to make a deal, the Spurs may need to add future draft assets in the trade package.