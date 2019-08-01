Jeffrey Epstein’s Strange Blue-Striped Building On His ‘Pedophile Island’ Raised Eyebrows

Convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, formally known as Little St. James Island but also called “Pedophile Island” by some, has been become less shrouded in mystery as former workers shed light on the mysterious compound, per The Inquisitr. Now, NBC News reports that the island’s strange, blue-striped building was a source of mystery and speculations for years.

According to drawings provided by Epstein’s architects to the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, the building was intended to be an octagonal, 3,500-square-foot pavilion that housed a grand piano. But it’s unclear if the building was structured according to the plans, as the final structure doesn’t look at all like the initial drawings. For example, the final building has no windows.

“The major difference seems to be in the shape of the building itself,” said Marlon Hibbert of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.

“In the link you provided the building looks rectangular and in the drawings it looked octagonal.”

However, Hibbert and his fellow top officials did not clarify whether the agency approved the design of the current building.

NBC News reports that the strange building has been the subject of many conspiracy theories over the years. Epstein also raised the eyebrows of Jean-Pierre Oriol, the then-director of the Coastal Zone Management program, after his lawyer, Maria Tankenson Hodge, submitted a request to upgrade the building with a a 3,000-square-foot spa to the already lavish structure, which included a pool, music pavilion, and 2,000-square-foot cabana with a coral stone deck.

In 2010, Jeffrey Epstein submitted permit applications for a building on his private island that "looks almost nothing like the structure that was built." Among other differences, the structure that was built has no windows. https://t.co/Yt2zlrBdKL — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) August 1, 2019

“I am very concerned that major development is occurring on Little St. James Island through the processing of a series of minor permit applications,” Oriol wrote in a March 2011 letter to Epstein’s attorney.

After Oriol asked Hodge to provide detailed information on all the structures on the islands and the permits issued to Epstein’s company, the pair reportedly met, and Hodge clarified that no more buildings would be created on the island.

Per The Inquisitr, Epstein rubbed elbows with many famous scientists and reportedly wanted to seed the human race with his DNA as part of his interest in transhumanism — the idea that humans are not in their final form and can be transformed with science and technology.

The disgraced financier had many strange theories and goals, but according to famous science author Steven Pinker, he was a fraud and “intellectual imposter.”