Nikki Hall Spreads Legs In Tiny Yellow Bikini After Pauly D Breakup

Finalist from MTV’s A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny Nikki Hall posted a series of racy photos to Instagram where she is seen in a tiny yellow bikini on a Malibu, California, beach, and in one pic, she is spreading her legs seductively for the camera.

Hall is using her reality television success to further her career and dreams in the entertainment business by partnering with Icon Swimwear and Bamboo Underwear as a model.

Nikki was one of the finalists in the MTV reality dating series, where she was the last woman standing in front of DJ Pauly D after a hot competition as she used every trick in the book to score the love of Jersey Shore’s most eligible and successful bachelor. She believed she was the woman for him until, in a stunning turn of events, Pauly decided that although Nikki was the last woman in the competition, he was going to stay single.

Apparently, all the red flags that were brought to Pauly’s attention by the other women against Nikki, as well as warnings from his Jersey Shore besties Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole Polizzi, and Angelina Pivernick, made Pauly reconsider his feelings for the contestant everyone loved to hate. Even his own mother Donna DiCarlo DelVecchio appeared to wonder just how honest Nikki’s intentions were on the series after she met several of the finalists.

Later, during the Double Shot at Love reunion show, Nikki defended herself against accusations of her bad behavior on the series to Pauly and the viewers as well as her fellow contestants.

After their television relationship ended, Pauly claimed he had to block Nikki on social media after she became too aggressive in their relationship, claims that Nikki denied.

“It was just a lot,” said Pauly, as reported by People Magazine. “The paragraphs and stuff, it was just a lot.”

Hall responded with, “Are you joking me? The paragraphs? Pauly, seriously.”

So I “lost”? I think he did me a favor and set me free… I will never give up on love but I think I’m gonna hold onto my heart for a little while until I’m ready again to give my love to a man who will claim my genuine emotions as passion instead of ‘too much’ and ‘too intense’. — ???????????????????? ???????????????? (@NikkiStClaireTM) June 28, 2019

After the show and after fans sided with the Jersey Shore star in his war of words with Nikki, she leaked a series of private texts between the two to prove how sincere Pauly was in his feelings for the model. The Inquisitr previously reported that Pauly was stunned that his former love had leaked such personal information to the public.

Pauly and his Double Shot at Love co-star and Jersey Shore pal Vinny appear in the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.