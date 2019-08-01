Courtney Stodden Spreads Legs Opens As She Models Skimpy Bikini In Raunchy New Photos

Courtney Stodden was spotted flaunting her incredible figure in a tiny bikini around Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on Wednesday.

The reality TV star was pictured rocking a leopard-print, barely-there two-piece that had her proudly showcasing her ample assets under the California sun. According to The Daily Mail, she posed in the skimpy swimwear as well as a pair of vertiginous black stilettos while enjoying a can of Starbucks Doubleshot and smoking a cigarette. At one point, she went up a stair and spread her legs open, looking extremely sexy and rather candid.

Courtney styled her signature long platinum blonde locks into a messy up-do, leaving a few strands out, and rocked a full face of makeup, including some black eyeliner, thick lush eyelashes, and a bright red lipstick color on her pouty lips. She also flaunted her sparkly belly button piercing, which brought even more attention to her slim waist and flat stomach.

The 24-year-old struck a series of racy poses before moving on to a picnic blanket, where she sat down and was joined by a super cute white Pomeranian pup. Next to her was also a fancy Louis Vuitton handbag, and she posed some more for the cameras before deciding to cover up with a white T-shirt that read “FREAK ALERT.” Courtney must have felt cute with her tee, as she snapped a quick selfie while lifting the top up a little.

Fans of the Marilyn Monroe-lookalike will know that those are her own design T-shirts, as she often poses with them on social media. She recently shared a picture in which she is seen donning a white T-shirt, alongside the caption, “Calling all Freaks! I have a handful of Freak Alert tees left in Small and Medium (unisex). Get one now for $50 and I’ll write a personalized message and autograph on the back. If you’re a Freak, a misfit, an outcast like me – then DM me who to make it out to and your size. Much love Stoddenistas!”

#FreakAlert !! Ran into these two pink legends on the street today. @kittenkaysera @pinkerbellthepup ???????????? pic.twitter.com/2i0TDw8OiZ — Courtney Stodden (@CourtneyStodden) July 29, 2019

The blonde bombshell skyrocketed to fame when she tied the knot with then-50-year-old Hollywood star Dough Hutchison at the young age of 16. She became pregnant with his child but ended up having a miscarriage, which likely impacted their relationship as the pair split up shortly in 2013, only to officially divorce earlier this year.

She has since flipped her career as a reality television personality into a music star, recently dropping two singles “Daddy Issues,” as Hollywood Life reported, and “Freak Alert.”