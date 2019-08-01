Nicole Scherzinger Poses For Breathtaking Shot In Sydney

Nicole Scherzinger is enjoying her time in Sydney.

As fans know, the Australia’s Got Talent judge has been spending a lot of time down under, where she is filming the hit show. During her time there, Nicole has been posting a lot of photos for her loyal fans on social media and yesterday, she delighted followers with a few shots from her adventures around town. In the first in the series of two images, Scherzinger strikes a pose in front of the beautiful St. Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney, Australia.

The Pussycat Doll singer appears in the far left of the photo, looking off into the distance with a serious look on her face. She appears to be wearing a face full of makeup in the gorgeous shot, including blush, foundation, and some light red lipstick. The singer accessorizes the look with a pair of big, black sunglasses and hoop earrings. The top of her beautiful outfit is on display as well, featuring a turtle neck and vibrant blue, red, and white colors. Just behind her is the beautiful chapel, making for a stunning photo.

In the second photo in the series of two, someone else appeared to have snapped the shot for the singer. Nicole stands in front of the chapel with the whole entire building on display in this particular photo. The singer appears just in front of a big set of stairs, showing off her sheer and flowy outfit for the camera. In the caption of the image, Scherzinger says that she is having a great time in Sydney and she’s amazed by the city’s beauty.

Since the photo was shared with fans a few short hours ago, it’s already earned Nicole rave reviews from fans with over 34,000 likes in addition to 220-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to let Nicole know that they’re huge fans, countless others commented on her beauty.

“How does one look this flawless after a 15 hour flight and 12 hour set days?!” one follower asked.

“Your beauty never fails to amaze me. I love you so much,” another chimed in with a series of emoji.

“I love this view, your beauty amazes me and that Cathedral… wow!! God bless you and your heart cutie pie,” one more wrote with a red heart emoji.

Last week, the singer sizzled in another sexy shot, this time in an animal-print dress. As The Inquisitr shared, the 41-year-old rocked a long-sleeved, animal-print dress that flowed down to her ankles, showing off her amazing figure. Her beautiful face was also on display in the shot, and she donned a face full of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick.

As always — Nicole was flawless.