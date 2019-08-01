Carrie Underwood Has Legs For Days In Leather Shorts For CMA Fest

Carrie Underwood has legs for days in a new series of photos taken at CMA Fest where the singer and songwriter was seen wearing leather shorts for her collaboration alongside legendary rock ‘n’ roller Joan Jett.

Along with the short shorts, which showed off her toned gams, Carrie donned a low-cut studded and fringed top, accentuating the look with a high ponytail.

While a country music festival might seem an unlikely place for a rock ‘n’ roll star to perform, Jett fit right in with the crowd because her work is so legendary in the music business, Underwood said, as reported by Good Morning America.

Underwood joined the singer and songwriter for a medley of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts greatest hits, including “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Bad Reputation,” and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Calling herself a huge fan of Jett’s work and her trailblazer reputation in the industry, Underwood said to Good Morning America that it was an honor to perform alongside her.

“I’m a fan on every level,” Carrie gushed, “like personally, professionally, musically, and [I’m] honored that she has heard my name before, and agreed to come to sing with me.”

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Surprisingly, Jett was nervous to take on the crowd, worried that she would not fit in despite her legendary status.

“I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me? Of course, they know the songs! I know it’s not your audience, but it is because they’re like me, they’ve heard your songs. They’re gonna know every word to every song,'” Carrie said of the collaboration.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Carrie is a huge music fan. While fans might expect her to only like artists in her own genre, she is very broad in her music tastes. She remains a huge fan of Wham! and George Michael, a group introduced to the singer by her sisters while she was growing up. She also admitted to The Boot that she “grew up listening to ’80s glam hair metal. Then, when I got older in the ’90s, the whole grunge thing was huge and I was totally into it. I was all about Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Nirvana and all of that stuff.”

The CMA Fest is a love letter to fans of country music, who gathered together to listen to some of the biggest stars of the genre in Nashville from June 6-9. Each night, concerts were held at Nissan Stadium, the Riverfront Stage, and the Forever Country Stage. The event also included artist Q&As, autograph signings, and additional exciting fan events.

The CMA Fest airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.