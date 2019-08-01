Claudia Schiffer Poses Nude To Celebrate 25 Years Since Her First ‘Vogue’ Cover

Claudia Schiffer took to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday to share a racy photo with her 1.1 million followers, in which she poses completely nude on the cover of Vogue Italia for their August edition. The new shoot marks 25 years since her first cover with the fashion magazine, according to The Daily Mail.

In the photo, the now 48-year-old model stands nude against a white backdrop, covering herself with just a black clutch and a pair of neon yellow high heels with one hand, and with the other, holding up a black blazer at her hip to cover her backside. Even with the props, the supermodel’s body is put on full display, and viewers get an eyeful of her sculpted figure and enviable curves. On her feet, she wears a pair of black heels.

The German model wears her blonde hair down and slicked back off her face, adding a touch of eye makeup and lipstick as she poses with her head held high and her gaze directed slightly downwards. In the background, the words Vogue Italia can be seen in addition to Claudia’s name written in black rope up one side of the frame. “By Claudia” is spelled out on the other side in pink letters printed on individual white pieces of paper.

In the post’s caption, Claudia thanks the Vogue team for her special cover story, adding that despite the 25 years that had passed since the first shoot, she was instantly transported back to the Avedon days and thanked photographer Collier Schorr for his work.

The model’s followers congratulated her milestone in the comments section of the photo while adding many compliments on her stunning figure and expressing their love for her.

“The best Top model of all times,” one Instagram user commented.

“Beautiful. You look stunning,” another follower wrote.

The Daily Mail wrote that Collier commented on the shoot with Claudia, speaking very highly and passionately about the model.

“Because of who I am and who they are, I think these shoots are about women’s acknowledgement of their own sexuality…And is very different to the representation of desire, which is always connected to the maker of the picture. I think this was about Claudia, Stephanie’s and my relationships with our sexualities and bodies, and about being seen as older women.”

Claudia’s career has seen her modeling for some of the most well-known brands in the world, including Chanel and Guess Jeans. Earlier this year, she starred in a ’90s-inspired spring campaign for the boho-chic French label, Ba&sh.