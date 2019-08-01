Kerry Washington Flaunts Killer Cleavage In Sparkly Jumpsuit

Kerry Washington strutted her stuff like a pro last night at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Annual Grants Banquet.

Yesterday, the actress stepped out to the star-studded event in style, flaunting her killer figure in a sultry ensemble. In new photos that were shared by The Daily Mail, Washington was all smiles as she posed in front of a blue-and-white step and repeat. The actress wore her short, dark tresses down and curled for the event while donning a face full of beautiful makeup that brought out all of her stunning features.

The beauty looked flawless with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and bright pink lipstick. Kerry left little to the imagination in the NSFW look which showed off plenty of her assets. Instead of your traditional gown which many celebrities rock on the red carpet, Washington opted to think outside of the box a little bit — showing off her killer figure in a sparkly black jumpsuit instead.

The hot little number is adorned from head to toe with sequins, and it definitely makes a statement. And the low-plunging jumpsuit leaves plenty of skin on display, dipping well into the 42-year-old’s chest and showing off lots of cleavage to onlookers. The outfit included a pair of matching flare-out pants and two belts that show off her trim waist. Washington completed her look with a pair of high heels as well as gold earrings.

Kerry Washington glitters in plunging jumpsuit at Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet https://t.co/G2KECECtE6 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 1, 2019

Loading...

At the event, Washington gave a speech and exchanged hugs with actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. As fans know, Kerry landed the role of a lifetime in the hit show, Scandal, playing the role of Olivia Pope for seven seasons. In an interview with Marie Claire, the black-haired beauty explained how she chooses her roles and what she is more drawn to in her career.

“I am drawn to stories that I feel allow us a window into worlds we normally don’t have access to and give voice to characters that we tend to look away from as a society, stories that make us pause and consider the other and see ourselves in the other.”

The actress also shared that it’s her job to “three-dimensionalize” the character that she is playing, especially since she’s a woman of color. Kerry says that she wants to make sure that she portrays herself in a way that is not stereotypical since her character may be one of the few black women that people share the stage with. And in addition to just acting, Washington also loves to play the role of a producer, proving that she’s talented in more ways than one.