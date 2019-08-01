‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Twirls In Pink Thong Bikini & Instagram Wants More

Another day, another incredibly sexy Instagram post from Yanet Garcia.

As fans know, Garcia has been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by her loyal social media followers. The brunette bombshell started her career in the news industry, but it’s quickly snowballed into a career of acting and modeling as well. Yanet came from humble beginnings but she’s already amassed an impressive following on Instagram with over 10.8 million followers. Currently, Garcia is in the United States, where she is enjoying some time in Santa Monica, California.

In a short, new video clip that was shared by fans, Garcia struts her stuff on the beach. The model looks picture-perfect in a tiny pink bikini that leaves little to be desired. Along with a low-plunging triangle top that shows off ample amounts of cleavage to fans, Garcia rocks some equally as sexy bottoms that flaunt her pert derriere and killer legs. Yanet is all smiles for the short clip as she twirls around and gives fans a good look at her entire body.

For the occasion, Garcia wears her long, brunette locks down and straight and looks like she’s wearing minimal makeup for the beachside getaway. The stunner completes her look with a white and blue trucker cap that she wears backward on her head. In just a short time of the photo going live, it’s earned Garcia rave reviews from fans with over 437,000 likes in addition to 2,000-plus comments.

Many of Garcia’s followers commented on the post to gush over Garcia’s flawless figure while countless others simply chimed in with their choice of emoji, which included flame, hearts, and heart-eye emoji.

“Just stunning Yanet,” one follower gushed over the post with a series of emoji including a flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Wow gorgeous, love you,” another chimed in.

“That pink bikini looks so so good on you,” one more follower raved.

Loading...

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia left little to the imagination as she attended one of her movie premieres. In the stunning shot, Garcia stood next to a big printout of her movie poster while she sported a big smile on her face. On top, Yanet wore a black see-through dress that fell all the way down to the floor, one which featured a thigh-high split going all the way up her leg. Underneath the sparkly black ensemble, Garcia donned a black pair of panties as well as a matching black bra.

That particular shot racked up over 306,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments.