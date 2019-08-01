Kim Kardashian Appears Topless In Sultry New Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian shared a sultry new post on social media, and it has fans wondering what is going on fashion-wise.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a stunning black-and-white close-up photo of her face, and she appears to be topless in it. In the snap, she is rocking the gorgeous short hairstyle that she has been donning as of recently as well as a full face of makeup — courtesy of one of her makeup artists, Mary Phillips, who is known to work with the Kardashian-Jenner clan often.

Her dark brunette locks with a center part were the work of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who is usually the one responsible for Kim’s most iconic hairstyles (including the “wet” one she wore to the Metropolitan Gala this year). The mother of four donned some dark eyeliner and mascara as well as a nude lipstick color on her full lips, which she paired with a darker lip liner.

She closed her eyes as she ran her fingers through her hair, looking candidly beautiful and delighted to be having a good hair day. Behind the camera was fashion photographer Daniel Jackson, whom Kim also tagged in the photo. This particular photo shoot was for the KKW Beauty founder’s Wall Street Journal cover story, in which she discussed her new shapewear brand, and how she was forced to change the initial brand name “Kimono” after the widespread public backlash accusing her of profiting off a treasured Japanese clothing item.

“You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper. I’m the first person to say, OK, of course, I can’t believe we didn’t think of this. I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let’s listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in,” Kim said during the interview at the time.

“I do love Japan. My husband was in Japan when all of this was happening. It’s a place that we love and go to. I have such respect,” she added.

Luckily for the reality TV star, she is now past the drama that rocked herself and her team last month. Her new post was a success among her whopping 145 million Instagram followers, racking an impressive 1 million likes and around 4,000 comments in about half a day. Many praised her on her looks, complimenting her hair, which some agreed “looks good everyday.” Others revealed they felt inspired to go for the same haircut, which is no surprise considering Kim is known for starting trends all the time.