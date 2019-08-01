Tristan Thompson Stands Up For Khloe Kardashian, Says She Doesn’t Deserve Backlash ‘For My Wrong Doings’

Tristan Thompson is pushing back against reports that he was still with baby mama Jordan Craig when he started hooking up with reality television star Khloe Kardashian and standing up for his former flame against the backlash she has received.

There had been rumors swirling that Jordan was not single when he and Khloe first started hooking up, which came amid reports that Tristan and Jordan may be reconciling. Tristan took to Twitter to say that he hasn’t been on vacation with his first baby mama, saying instead he is focused on getting ready for the upcoming NBA season.

“I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false,” he wrote. “Also, when I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary.”

Tristan has been involved in plenty of drama in recent months. After rumors that he cheated on Khloe when she was nine months pregnant with their baby, the couple split for good after Tristan was caught hooking up with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a party.

Tristan stood up for both Jordan and Khloe in his message on Twitter this week, saying they have been great mothers and that Khloe “does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings.” Their split was major fodder for celebrity gossip outlets and has dragged on as the rumor mill remains fixated on the alleged feud between Jordyn and the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

Tristan Thompson has also remained a target of celebrity gossip, including a recent focus on allegations that he was a deadbeat dad to his son with Jordan Craig. Thompson had taken to Instagram this week to share a rare picture with son Prince after Jordan had claimed that Tristan was making no efforts to be in the boy’s life. As OK! Magazine noted, a judge had just ruled in June that Tristan had to pay Jordan $40,000 per month in child support, along with $200,000 in back payments that the court ruled he owed to her. In a court statement, Jordan Craig had said that Tristan had failed to step up in his role as a dad through the first two years of Prince’s life, but the recent picture seemed to be an indication that Tristan wanted to change that.

Loading...

Looks like #TristanThompson and his son's mother #JordanCraig have squashed their court drama because they're on vacation in Jamaica with their son #Prince. More here: https://t.co/ODralnM7Tx or swipe up in stories https://t.co/XAm5BGrDpP pic.twitter.com/vBfHfPeB6g — YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) July 28, 2019

The picture sparked speculation that Tristan Thompson and Jordan Craig were on vacation together in Jamaica, though the NBA player denied these reports.