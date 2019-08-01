Dua Lipa Poses Topless For Latest Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Fragrance Campaign

In early June, The Inquisitr revealed that Dua Lipa had become the face of the new Yves Saint Laurent Beauty fragrance. With the announcement, Lipa told her social media followers that she had done the photoshoot, which was shot by filmmaker and friend Nabil Elderkin.

This morning, Lipa has revealed the ad campaign which sees the brunette beauty topless, posing with the perfume bottle. The elegant photo has been taken fairly up-close while she strikes an over-the-shoulder pose. Her short hair is behind one of her ears to show off the dangling sparkly earring she is wearing. The glossy image shows off one of her tattoos on her upper arm. Lipa is staring straight into the camera lens, looking fierce.

In her Instagram caption, Dua mentions the new YSL fragrance is titled “Libre.”

Within one hour of sharing the picture, it has racked up over 300,000 likes, proving to be popular with her loyal 32.7 million followers.

“If that’s what you were wearing when I met you then I’m gonna bathe in it, you smelt amazing,” one fan wrote.

“U ARE SO BEAUTIFUL,” another shared.

“Omg such a perfect beauty. Love you so much you gorgeous one,” a third user commented.

“Goddess of beauty,” a fourth mentioned.

From ad campaigns to a clothing range, Dua is set to have her own line with Pepe Jeans later this year, which The Inquisitr reported. She expressed that she wants the items to be affordable and something that reflects her fans and music.

“I wanted my first ever collection to be about discovering core shapes, styles, and fabrics, to establish the direction and mood with a few flourishes!”

For several years, Lipa has been ruling the music charts. Since 2015, she has been releasing worldwide hit singles.

Her first smash hit, “Be The One,” peaked at No. 1 in Belgium, No. 5 in the Netherlands, No. 6 in Australia, and No. 9 in the U.K.

In total, she has had six top-10 singles in the U.K. — “Be The One,” “IDGAF,” “Electricity” with Silk City, “No Lie” featuring Sean Paul, and “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris and “New Rules,” which both peaked at No. 1.

Her self-titled debut album has achieved gold and platinum certifications globally and has earned her BRIT and Grammy Awards.

Throughout her career, she has managed to bag some huge collaborations with the likes of Martin Garrix, Andrea Bocelli, and Blackpink.

On Spotify, Dua Lipa has over 29.5 million monthly listeners, making her the 44th most-played act in the world.