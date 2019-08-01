Jana Duggar Fans Flipping Out Over Latest Instagram Photo

Fans of Counting On star Jana Duggar are flipping out over her latest Instagram photo, showing the reality star and the eldest of the Duggar daughters in what appears to be a visit to see her younger sister, Jinger Duggar, in California.

The reason fans are excited about the photo the TLC star posted is that she is sweetly posing in front of a clothing store named Jana, and they are hopeful that her California trip is the start of a new life for the unmarried Duggar daughter, perhaps a new business venture.

In the pic, Jana is seen with her arms up in the air, happy to have found a store that bears her name. The store, which is located in Studio City, California, sells women’s apparel.

One fan posted a comment for Jana.

“You Jana opening your own store would be a great idea!!! You have exquisite taste, good business sense, and excellent people skills.”

Several others also concluded it would be a great idea for the young woman to move to California and begin a new life outside of the confines of her daily Duggar duties, which include taking care of all her younger siblings and nieces and nephews, as well as household chores such as gardening and home decorating for the family.

Another fan remarked on their first impression of the photo.

“I thought for a second you opened your own store! That’s awesome though.”

Jana also posted a photo of an orange on a tree, showing off her photography skills to her Instagram fans.

She also appeared to be taking in some of sister Jinger’s favorite pastimes, including getting coffee and enjoying a little shopping in a post where she showed herself indulging in both.

While many fans commented on the photos that they were hopeful that Jana would find someone who shares her passions and settle down as her siblings John-David, Jinger, Jessa, Josh, Joseph, Joy-Anna, and Josiah did, others feel she is the smartest of the Duggar brood by living her life the way she sees fit.

While Jana did not share any photos of herself with her sister Jinger, brother-in-law Jeremy Vuolo, and niece Felicity, it is evident that visiting her clan, who moved far away from the family homestead in Arkansas, is important to her.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo moved to California in June of this year, and since that time, the couple has shared many photos of themselves exploring their new city, taking in the sights and tastes of the community they call home. The couple moved to the Sunshine State so that Jeremy could complete his graduate degree at The Masters Seminary in Sun Valley, California.

Counting On airs on TLC.