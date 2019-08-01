Kourtney Kardashian’s Latest Bikini Snap In Italy Left Instagram In Awe

Yellow is definitely the color of the summer for Kourtney Kardashian, who has been taking over social media with her Italian vacation pics.
The 40-year-old has been spending the school break hopping around Italy with her three children, and she seems to have adopted the la dolce vita lifestyle just fine — much like her latest Instagram post shows. Kourt posted a series of new snaps, and the fashion color scheme throughout is even more envy-inducing because her new favorite shade fits her glowing tan perfectly.
The first photo shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sitting on a rustic staircase while donning a yellow silk dress with thin spaghetti straps. The dress featured a deep neckline that revealed her ample cleavage, and Kourtney fixed her long dark hair while sitting barefoot and without a worry in her life. She not only looked super tan, but she also looked extra gorgeous with very little makeup. Next to her was a cool beverage, which certainly helped her cope with the southern European heat.
In the second picture, the Poosh founder was the embodiment of the Italian summer in a yellow skintight, sleeveless minidress, which allowed her to show off her toned physique. She also wore a beach hat and patterned sunglasses while sitting at the table in what appears to be a restaurant right by the sea. Kourt held a drink in her right hand as she posed for the camera, surrounded by the beautiful coastal landscape.
She also shared a couple of photos of her daughter Penelope, who, much like her mom, looked absolutely dreamy in her summery outfits. In one of the pictures, the 7-year-old looked super stylish in a yellow top and white polka-dot pants, which she paired with a white summer hat with a black ribbon around it. In the second shot, Penelope (whose nickname inspired Kourtney’s new lifestyle project) donned the same hat but opted for a cute yellow dress that was perfect for the warm days.
But perhaps the most popular photo of the entire bunch was one of Kourtney sitting on some beach rocks sporting a skimpy yellow bikini. The reality TV star looked candid as she dried off in the sun following a dip in the ocean, showing off her fantastic hourglass figure that has fans doubting she has had three kids.
According to E! News, Kourt and her family couldn’t be having a greater vacation.
“They are loving the Italian culture and spend each day sun tanning, swimming, shopping and eating gelato,” a source said.