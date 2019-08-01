Kathie Lee Gifford Caught Kissing Mystery Man In Tennessee Four Years After Husband Frank’s Death

The former 'Today' co-host let loose with a silver fox at a Journey tribute concert.

Kathie Lee Gifford reportedly has a new beau, and with any luck, he’ll be forever hers…faithfully. The retired Today show host, who was married to NFL legend Frank Gifford for 29 years before his death in 2015, stepped out with a mystery man in Tennessee late last week, and it looked like much more than an outing between two friends.

The Daily Mail posted video of Kathie Lee, 65, cutting loose as she smooched an unidentified mystery man while dancing with him to a Journey tribute band in Franklin, Tennesse, over the weekend. Photos from the date show Kathie Lee snuggling into her silver fox as he has his arms sweetly wrapped around her.

A fellow concert-goer noted that the wine-loving Kathie Lee “looked a little tipsy,” but appeared to be having “a great time dancing very intimately with a male friend.” Photos show the two leaning in for a smooch and beaming from ear to ear as they danced together at the outdoor show.

After dancing to some Journey covers, Kathie Lee and her man were photographed later sitting together on lawn chairs at the outdoor concert, which took place at the Carnton Plantation, about 20 miles south of the longtime TV host’s new home in Nashville.

'Tipsy' Kathie Lee Gifford smooches and dances with mystery man https://t.co/jj0feW3YjX — Daily Mail Breaking (@DM_breakingnews) July 31, 2019

Kathie Lee Gifford has not announced that she has a new boyfriend, but her mystery man has popped up on her Instagram page in recent weeks. In one group photo, her new suitor’s hand can be seen slipped around her waist. In another, Kathie Lee describes a “perfect night” in Greenwich with old friends and new.

It has been nearly four years to the day that Kathie Lee’s husband, Frank Gifford, passed away. The football legend died suddenly on August 9, 2015, at age 84, just one week before his 85th birthday on August 16, which is also Kathie Lee’s birthday.

Kathie Lee Gifford recently moved to Nashville to work on her music career. The mom of two also told People that she briefly dipped her toes into the dating pool by going out on one date before her move, but it didn’t work out because the man didn’t share her Christian faith.

Kathie Lee, who admitted that Frank Gifford was the love of her life “so far,” told the outlet that while she’s open to dating, she’s “not interested in something that isn’t magnificent.”

In an interview last year with Access Live, Kathie Lee admitted, “Who doesn’t want to find love again?”

While she noted that some men are intimidated by strong women like her and others are afraid to live up to the image of her late husband, Kathie Lee said there’s no reason for anyone to compare themselves to Frank.

“Frank was just a flawed man like anybody else is,” Kathie Lee said. “He was my friend for four years before we fell in love. So, if that’s part of God’s will, for me, I’m certainly open to it.”

Kathie Lee Gifford also noted as long as the faith is there, she’s open to finding love with “anybody that has their own teeth.”