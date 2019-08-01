‘One Piece’ Chapter 951 Spoilers: Big Mom Breaks Seastone Handcuffs, Clashes With Kaido At Onigashima

One Piece Chapter 951 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will mainly be focusing on the events in the Flower Capital and in Onigashima where Emperor Big Mom finally reunited with her former crewmate and one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, Beast Pirates captain Kaido. Will Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido push through with their plan to team up in taking down Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates?

In the spoilers posted at Reddit, One Piece Chapter 951 started with the conversation between Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Fukurokuju, the leader of Orochi’s Oniwabansu. After Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro defeated all his subordinates in the forest, Fukurokuju introduced new ninja soldiers to Shogun Orochi. During their meeting, the wanted posters of the members of the Straw Hat Pirates and the Heart Pirates are given to Fukurokuju and his new underlings.

One Piece Chapter 951 is also set to feature Vinsmoke Sanji and Shinobu freeing some members of the Hearts Pirates who were captured and imprisoned by the Beast Pirates. Shinobu initially thought that they were the ones who leaked the information about their plan to take down Emperor Kaido and free the Land of Wano from Shogun Orochi and the Beast Pirates. However, Shinobu later found out that it was Lord Shimotsuki Yasuie.

Sanji and Shinobu may have succeeded in getting the members of the Heart Pirates out of Emperor Kaido’s prison, but their captain, Trafalgar D. Water Law, is currently in the custody of Beast Pirate headliners Basil Hawkins and X Drake, who also came from the Worst Generation. Hawkins and X Drake are torturing Law with the hope that they could get some information about their plan to take down Emperor Kaido. One Piece Chapter 951 is set to show a flashback of how Hawkins and X Drake managed to catch Law.

Loading...

The upcoming chapter of One Piece will feature Emperor Big Mom’s arrival at Onigashima. After falling asleep at the Prisoner’s Mine, Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague and his subordinates immediately put Emperor Big Mom in chains and transported her to Onigashima. In One Piece Chapter 951, Emperor Big Mom will be shown eating while Emperor Kaido is giving her food.

However, during their conversation, it seems like the two Emperors of the Sea had a disagreement. Emperor Big Mom easily removed her Seastone handcuffs and attacked Emperor Kaido with a sword. The fight is so intense that the weather in Onigashima changed and the sky is divided into half. Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague and King the Wildfire are both terrified after seeing Emperor Big Mom.