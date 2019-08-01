‘Modern Family’ Cast Recreates Season 1 Photo For Final Season Table Read And Instagram Goes Crazy

A nostalgic side-by-side has fans crying over the end of the Emmy-winning ABC sitcom.

It’s the beginning of the end for Modern Family. The cast for the Emmy-winning ABC sitcom just got together for their last ever Episode 1 table read, and in honor of the occasion, the group posed for a photo on the studio lot. A side-by-side image of the ensemble cast today and 10 years ago at their very first table read was posted on the show’s official Instagram page, as reported by People.

The original photo features Modern Family cast members Sofía Vergara, Ed O’Neill, Rico Rodriguez, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet. The modern-day photo also features Audrey Anderson-Emmons, (Cam and Mitchell’s daughter, Lily Tucker-Pritchett), who joined the sitcom in its third season. The original Season 1 photo shows the other child actors on the series as young kids, while 10 years later, for Season 11, they are adults. The nostalgic photo shoot actually occurred on Rico Rodriguez’s 21st birthday.

It’s no surprise that the Modern Family photo sparked a huge reaction from fans of the long-running comedy series. While several fans wondered why young Joe Pritchett (7-year-old Jeremy Maguire) is not in the photo, many more were concerned with the fact that the show is ending and lamented that they are not ready to see it go.

“This pic’s giving me chills. So not ready for this to end,” one Modern Family fan wrote of the photo.

“It can’t end!” another added.

“I’M CRYING!” an extremely upset commenter added.

Other fans noted how much the Modern Family cast has changed in 10 years.

“I think Gloria is younger now than 10 years ago,” one viewer wrote of Sofia Vergara’s character.

“Wow Ariel and Nolan glowed up,” another wrote of Winter and Gould, who play siblings Alex and Luke Dunphy on the show.

You can see the Modern Family cast photos below.

Loading...

At the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in February, ABC announced that the 11th season of Modern Family would be the show’s last, but fans are not ready to say goodbye to the Pritchett-Dunphy-Delgado-Tucker clan.

Some members of the cast aren’t ready to say goodbye to the mockumentary-style sitcom either. Gould recently told Pop Culture that he could play Luke Dunphy forever, and he didn’t rule out resurrecting his character in the future.

“I’m one hundred percent on board for a spinoff or a reboot or anything,” Gould told Pop Culture. “I love this show, and honestly I could see myself doing this for the rest of my life.”

Season 11 of Modern Family premieres Wednesday, September 25 at 9 p.m. on ABC.