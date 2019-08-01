Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Gym-Honed Figure In Grueling Workout Video

Khloe Kardashian took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday to share a workout video with her 96.8 million followers, which featured her best friend Khadijah Haqq and trainer Corey Calliet. In the clip, titled “The adventures of KoKo and Dijah,” the 35-year-old shows off just how hard she works in the gym to achieve her sculpted figure.

The video starts out with Khloe exclaiming “Okay the day has come!” while filming herself with the front camera of her phone. As the reality television star introduces her friend, Dijah can be heard saying, “and I’m scared!” before the camera cuts to the women getting deep into their workout.

The mother of one is dressed in a pink, string sports bra that leaves her toned tummy on display and exposes her arm muscles. She matched the bra with ankle-length black-and-gray yoga pants that hug her curves and ample backside. The outfit is completed with bright pink sneakers while Khloe wears her hair in an up-do to keep it out of her face as she works out.

Khadijah is dressed in a blue tank top and purple polka-dot yoga pants with a green accent stripe across the thigh. She paired the workout outfit with gray sneakers and a baseball cap.

Throughout the video clip, the two women can be seen engaging in a variety of workouts, from weight lifting to sit-ups and rowing machines. With Corey egging them on and encouraging their best work, Khloe and Khadijah give it their all and sweat hard. Following up with sprints and more body-weight workouts, the two exhaust themselves while proving how hard they work out.

In the caption of the video, the social influencer announces that she’s “so proud” of her best friend while expressing how happy she was to be able to link up her schedule with Corey’s to get a fitness session in. She ends the caption by thanking the personal trainer for kicking their butts in the workout.

Khloe’s followers were impressed with the video, leaving her comments expressing their admiration of her and asking her to share more tips and tricks for how to get in shape.

“Wowowowow!! Y’all are amazing!! I don’t think I could do this with a gun to my head,” one Instagram user commented.

Loading...

“So happy that you are posting your workouts again!! I missed them! You’re a big inspiration!!! Thank you Khloé!!” another fan wrote.

“Now this is the inspiration I needed,” yet another follower chimed in.