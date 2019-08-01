Prince Harry Gives Passionate Speech At Secret Google Camp Climate Change Conference In Front Of A-List Celebs

Prince Harry is one of many famous faces who attended a secretive Google Camp climate change conference in Italy, where he allegedly gave a powerful and passionate speech about saving the planet, reported The Daily Mail.

In addition to the Duke of Sussex, other A-list celebrities, including Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Bradley Cooper, Naomi Campbell, and Leonardo DiCaprio, flew into Sicily for the event focused on global warming and how companies and individuals are taking steps to become more green.

Ironically, more than 110 private jets were scheduled to arrive at Palermo for the three-day conference, while others supposedly rode in on private yachts. The Buckingham Palace and spokespeople for Prince Harry refused to comment on how he arrived to the event.

It was rumored that Barack Obama was among those attending the conference, although his attendance was not confirmed. However, Orlando Bloom, Stella McCartney, Diane Von Furstenberg, and Gayle King were all confirmed to have been seen arriving at the Verdura Resort in Sicily for the welcome dinner, which took place this past Monday.

The band Coldplay gave a performance at the final night dinner on Wednesday while Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia also performed for the attendees.

The event is organized by Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who aim to bring together some of the world’s wealthiest business leaders and tech gurus to discuss global issues while also taking some time to relax in the Italian climate at the private event. Although social media posting is forbidden and the conference’s itinerary locked up, it was revealed that the topic of this year’s conference was global warming.

One attendee of the event commented on the various discussions that were to take place.

“There will likely be discussions about online privacy, politics, human rights, and of course, the environment, which makes it highly ironic that this event requires 114 private jets to happen.”

The Sicilian resort is an idyllic place to spend a few days, boasting many suites, private rooms, and villas for guests to stay in, in addition to two 18-hole golf courses, a tennis academy, and one of the largest spa complexes in all of Europe. The resort also includes an infinity pool and pristine private beach, complete with imported white sand, and over one mile of private coastline.

The final night of the conference took place at the 2,500-year-old Valley of the Temples ruins where the guests enjoyed a sit-down dinner and a concert.