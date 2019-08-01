Hugh Jackman Displays Sculpted Figure & Chiseled Muscles While Running Through The Surf At The Beach

Hugh Jackman headed to Bondi Beach on Thursday where he was photographed taking a dip in the chilly sea and running through the surf, showing off his fit figure, reported The Daily Mail.

The Wolverine star proved that at 50-years-old, he can still look as trim and sculpted as he did in his 20s as his wet swim short hugged his toned leg muscles while his upper body rippled as he ran through the water at the shore. The actor’s biceps and muscular pecs were on full display as he braved the cold waters alone, leaving his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and their two children, Oscar, 19, and Ava, 14, at home.

The actor is currently participating in his entertainment tour called “The Man. The Music. The Show.” Temporarily residing in his home country of Australia with his family, the Greatest Showman star will perform in Sydney on August 2 and then make his way to Adelaide, Melbourne, and Brisbane. His last performance abroad will take place in Auckland, New Zealand, on September 6 before he returns to the United States.

The tour, which started in early May, features Jackman as he performs songs from the soundtrack album The Greatest Showman, in addition to Hollywood musical numbers from other movies he has starred in, including Les Misérables and The Boy From Oz, all while backed by a live orchestra. The setlist includes 20 songs from the actor’s career.

Thank you to everyone who came out to see our show in the U.S. and Canada. It’s been absolutely awesome. So much so, we’re coming back for more in America and adding in Mexico City. But for now … C’mon Australia! Love HJ #TheManTheMusicTheShow pic.twitter.com/EEmFxdzrDk — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 21, 2019

The show has been met with high praise, with a Variety review claiming that the performer simply “shines.”

“Throughout the show, Jackman displayed his proficiency as a storyteller and host, commanding the stage and the audience’s attention by telling jokes and sharing personal anecdotes.”

The review added that the magic of the show was how personal Jackman made it, seamlessly telling his story as a performer and actor while also showing off his eclectic musical tastes.

“From the moment Jackman (clad in a slick silver Tom Ford jacket) ascends the stage with the thundering first notes of ‘The Greatest Show,’ he evidently relishes the opportunity to make his wildest musical theater dreams come true.”

Before leaving North America to continue his tour in Europe and Australia, the actor took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support and express how awesome the opportunity had been.

Fans took to the comments section to congratulate Jackman on his performance and effort and tell him how much he is loved and admired.