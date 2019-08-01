Tammy Hembrow Puts Famed Booty On Display In Impossibly Tight Mini Shorts

Tammy Hembrow took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday to get her followers’ pulses racing in an impossibly tight outfit that highlighted her most-famed assets.

In the snap, the fitness model squats on the ground with her back turned towards the camera as she turns her upper torso to shoot a sultry gaze towards the photographer. She is dressed in a coral sports bra and workout shorts combo that leaves a strip of her toned tummy on display. The super short shorts hug her curves and emphasize her famed booty as she pushes it out behind her while the sports bra elevates her cleavage.

The 25-year-old added a pair of white socks and gray sneakers to the outfit in addition to painting her nails in an array of rainbow colors. She wears her straight blonde locks pulled back into a high bun with several tresses framing her face and adds a touch of black mascara and pink lips.

In the model’s hand, she secures a shaker bottle from fitness brand Women’s Best. The brand prides itself on its high-quality sportswear and nutrition specifically designed for women and Tammy is a promoter for the brand.

In the photo’s caption, the mother-of-two calls on her 9.7 million followers to head over to Women’s Best and join their new Rewards Club, allowing them to shop for free.

The fitness guru’s followers loved her latest post, leaving comments complimenting her on her beauty and gym-honed figure while also filling their messages with provocative emoji ranging from the peach to heart and heart-eyed emoji.

“So gorgeous, love the nails!,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Oh baby you looking really really fine,” another fan commented.

Tammy is now dating rapper Jahkoy Palmer, the public finding out that they were dating after the Canadian rapper first debuted their relationship last month.

According to The Daily Mail, Jahkoy took to Instagram on Wednesday to share text messages with his followers from an alleged ex-girlfriend.

Loading...

The text message thread starts with an unknown number messaging Jahkoy and asking, “You’re good?.”

Jahkoy responded with, “who dis,” to which the number responded, “Nvm then.”

The rapper then wrote back, “if you’re checking for me now it’s too late.”

Despite the supposed messages that he still receives from his exes, Jahkoy is very open about his affection for his new girlfriend, frequently taking to the photo-sharing site to post photos of the two together while also making sure to leave comments on his girlfriend’s posts.