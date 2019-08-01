‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Flashes Massive Engagement Ring From Beau Clark—See The Stunning Photos

The Bravo star is beaming over her bling.

Stassi Schroeder is feeling like a princess—or maybe the Incredible Hulk. The Vanderpump Rules star got engaged to her longtime love, Beau Clark on Wednesday, and he popped the question with a massive diamond ring that left her stunned. Clark stayed on brand by getting down on one knee to propose to the macabre-obsessed Stassi at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

It didn’t take long for Stassi to share photos from the surprising day with fans on social media. In a statement to Bravo’s Lookbook, Stassi gushed about her incredible engagement ring.

“Look how vintage and amazing it is. I feel like Meghan Markle or like someone out of Downton Abbey. Like I am royalty right now. I can’t believe that this is actually real. I get to wear this all the time.”

On her Instagram story, Stassi repeatedly flashed her ring in videos posted at an engagement celebration and later when she was hanging out with pals Katie Maloney Schwartz and Kristina Kelly. In one post, Stassi likened her amazing ring to something from The Incredible Hulk or X-Men, joking that the massive rock transforms her body into somebody different.

Pal Brittany Cartwright, who recently married Stassi’s ex, Jax Taylor, posted an adorable photo to Instagram that showed Stassi flashing her ring at the engagement celebration later in the day. Newlywed Brittany noted that her friend already has the blushing bride-to-be moves down.

“Stassi already has the ring hand over her mouth laugh down!! Lol” Brittany noted.

You can see photos of Stassi Schroeder’s engagement ring below.

Full details on Stassi’s engagement ring have not yet been revealed but there’s no doubt it set her commercial casting director fiancé back a pretty penny. Jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E! News she estimates the vintage diamond ring clocks in at 3-carats. The stunning piece, which features graduated diamond sides, likely retails at more than $50,000, the expert notes.

Of course, this is not the first massive rock for a Vanderpump Rules beauty. Just one year ago, Jax popped the question to Brittany with a custom-made ring by Kyle Chan. The 3.14-carat, cushion-cut, certified white-diamond engagement ring cost a whopping $70,000, according to Lookbook. Chan told the site the ring features a double diamond halo, representing one for Brittany and one for Jax.

In addition, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is currently flashing her bling from fiancé Randall Emmett. People notes that the engaged Bravo star sports a 6-carat round-cut diamond with a circular pavé ring of diamonds around the edge and along the band. The jaw-dropping ring features 18-carat white gold in the center and totals $150,000.

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming its eighth season, so Stassi Schroeder’s engagement ring will most certainly be showcased in the new season.